Dillon Chapman’s strong fourth quarter helped the Grand Junction High School boys basketball team start the Southwestern League portion of their schedule off on the right foot.
Chapman scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Tigers to a 53-48 victory at Durango.
Grand Junction (10-5, 1-0 SWL) trailed 30-29 heading into the third quarter, but outscored the Demons by six points in the second half to hold on for the win.
Reese Skinner added 11 points for the Tigers.
Palisade 79, Eagle Valley 58: Palisade’s second road upset win in as many days came thanks to a 26-point fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs only hit three baskets in the fourth quarter — but shot 32 free throws. The Bulldogs’ second straight win open league play snapped six-game winning streak by Eagle Valley’s (9-3, 2-1 4A Western Slope League).
Paul Steinke led Palisade (5-7, 2-0) with 28 points, Donovan Maestas scored 14 and Gerardo Marquez added 10.
Girls Basketball
Central 48, Glenwood Springs 41: Despite being limited to just eight players, the Warriors (10-1) won their seventh straight.
Central led 24-19 at the half before Glenwood (7-6) made it a one-score game entering the fourth quarter. That’s when Krystyna Manzanarez and Sasha Rascon, who played while battling food poisoning, scored four points each, and Brynn Wagner hit a 3-pointer to pull away.
Manzanarez led the Warriors with 19 points.
Eagle Valley 43, Palisade 32: Delaney Wright scored eight points and Lilly Kolish added seven for the Bulldogs (2-9, 0-2 WSL). Adora Cameron had five points and Ember Hopkins added five rebounds for Palisade.
Durango 51, Grand Junction 12: The Tigers (1-13, 0-1 SWL) opened league play with a road loss on Saturday. Teagan Wilkins scored eight points to lead the Tigers.
Boys Wrestling
Fruita Monument had only two wrestlers place at the Rockwell Rumble in Salt Lake City.
Geno Gallegos, competing in the 106-pound weight class, advanced to the semifinals before losing a 5-3 decision. In the third-place match, Gallegos lost 6-1. Dylan Chelewski placed eighth at 144.
Grand Junction participated in the Arvada West Invitational. Five Tigers placed in the top six of their weight classes: Andrew Leyba and Micah Kenney placed third at 126 and 160, respectively, Able Martinez finished fourth at 145, and Murphy Harris and Cale Moore finished sixth at 113 and 152, respectively.
Central traveled to Centennial to participate in the Armando Rodriguez Memorial Tourney. There, eight Warriors placed in the top eight of their weight classes.
Ayden Wiseman and Tyler Ziek finished second at 145 and 170, respectively. Hassin Maynes and Javian Hernandez finished third at 120 and 220, respectively. Jordyn Willie finished fourth at 126, Dagen Harris finished fifth at 138, Dominik Ortiz finished seventh at 113 and Cal Bilyeu finished eighth at 285.
The Warriors finished fourth in the 23-team tournament.