After a slow start on offense Tuesday night, the Grand Junction High School boys basketball team gutted out a 43-35 Southwestern League victory over Central.
Dillon Chapman hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and three in the game, and made five of eight free throws in the final quarter to finish with 17 points for the Tigers (5-3, 2-1 SWL).
Blaine Butler also made three 3s and scored 17 points for Grand Junction, which played solid defense, leading 9-4 after the first quarter and 16-9 at halftime.
Eric Macks led the Warriors (3-4, 1-2) with 17 points.
Montrose 52, Fruita Monument 48 — The Wildcats’ fourth-quarter rally against the seventh-ranked Indians came up just short.
Fruita Monument (2-5, 0-2 SWL) outscored Montrose 14-7 in the fourth quarter, with Cole Savage scoring six of his 18 points. Grayson Skeen scored all 11 of his points in the first half, eight coming in the first quarter, which helped the ’Cats take a 16-3 lead.
The Indians (8-0, 2-0) went on a 19-9 run in the third quarter, with Luke Hutto scoring eight of his game-high 21 points.
Palisade 57, Glenwood Springs 52 — The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 Western Slope League) won their third straight game, thanks to building a big lead going into the fourth quarter.
Up 39-27, Palisade held off Glenwood’s furious fourth-quarter rally, when the Demons (2-4, 1-3) outscored the Bulldogs 25-17.
Caleb Hicks led the Bulldogs with 14 points and Kenny Seriani had 12. Palisade outscored Glenwood Springs 14-8 at the free-throw line.
Girls
Central responded after a slow start to end a two-game losing streak in the Southwestern League with a 53-32 victory over Grand Junction.
The Tigers (2-5, 2-1 SWL) led 10-8 after the first quarter, but Central (5-2, 1-2) got seven points from Mya Murdock in the second quarter, and three players scored a dozen points each to lead the comeback.
Murdock, Leah Redding and Krystyna Manzanera each scored 12 points as the Warriors built a three-point lead at halftime, then held the Tigers to only four points in the third quarter to go up 35-22.
Dolcie Hanlon led Grand Junction with 13 points.
Fruita Monument 40, Montrose 34 — Trinity Hafey did all of her scoring in the first and fourth quarters, finishing with 11 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 2-0 Southwestern League).
Hafey scored seven of Fruita’s 11 points in the first quarter, then added four more in the fourth, when the Wildcats put the game away with a 16-5 run against Montrose (2-5, 1-1).
Kylie Wells added 10 point for Fruita, which trailed 29-24 entering the fourth quarter.
Glenwood Springs 43, Palisade 42, OT — Elizabeth Hawkins scored 14 points and Maggie Latek added 11, but the Demons (3-3, 3-1 Western Slope League) pulled out the overtime victory.
Hawkins just missed a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2) and Kendyl MacAskill had seven.