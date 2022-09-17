Fruita Monument’s Chloe Padilla kept the second-ranked softball team in Class 5A, Chatfield, off the scoreboard for the first three-plus innings Friday.
Once the Chargers finally found their bats, they eked out a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats at Kronkright Complex.
Padilla didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning and allowed only eight hits to Chatfield (10-3), which entered averaging 13.2 hits and 8.07 runs per game.
With Padilla keeping the Chargers off-balance, Fruita’s offense found its footing in the third inning. Bailey Bingham led off with a single and moved to second on Ava Stephens’ one-out single. Both runners moved up on a groundout and scored on Olivia Wirth’s two-run single.
Chatfield scored one run with two outs in the fourth inning and took the lead in the sixth.
After a leadoff single by Ava Burgess, Lexie Balfanz hit the first pitch over the center-field wall for a 3-2 advantage.
Padilla allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in the complete-game effort.
Stephens and Angelina Fortunato each had with two hits for Fruita (3-8).
Boys Tennis
Fruita Monument won every match in straight sets to defeat Durango 7-0 at Canyon View Park.
No. 2 singles player Jack Fry didn’t allow his opponent, Mikael Hoffman, to win a game in a 6-0, 6-0 victory and No. 1 singles player Sam Meyer beat Nate Claasen 6-1, 6-0.