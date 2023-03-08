Isaiah Cheeks is officially the man to beat in 3-meter diving at the NCAA Division II national championships.
The defending national champion was the top qualifier Tuesday in the pre-championship round of diving, moving into the main draw this week. He was also third on the 1-meter board, leading five CMU divers to qualify for the championship round.
Cheeks scored 311.85 points in the six-dive round on the 3-meter board to place first out of 26 divers. The top nine placers advanced, with freshman Dawson Wilson placing fifth with 269.70 points. On the 1-meter board, Cheeks scored 296 points and opened up one of five wild-card spots as a top-nine qualifier on each board.
Those wild-card berths are awarded to the next-highest placers on alternating boards, and one berth went to CMU’s Wyatt Hermason, who was 12th on the 3-meter board (247.75), and another to Josh Thomas, who was 13th on the 1-meter board (240.35). Thomas was the final man to qualify.
Kyra Apodaca placed fifth of 35 divers on the women’s 3-meter board to qualify as one of the top 11, scoring 268.15 points. She was 14th on the 1-meter board, which was her first event, so she needed a high place on the 3-meter board to move forward.
Kenya Meyer was two spots shy of qualifying in the women’s competition, and Devon Gordon was one spot away from making the men’s final field.
CMU’s women’s 800-yard free relay team of Ada Qunell, Lauren White, Katerina Matoskova and Olivia Hansson placed fourth in the only swimming event of the day. They combined for a time of 7 minutes, 18.46 seconds.
The men’s team of Ben Sampson, Kuba Kiszczak, Dejan Urbanek and Matheus Laperriere placing fifth in a school-record time of 6:25.73.
The first full day of competition is today, with four swimming events for both the men and women, plus the women’s 1-meter diving prelims and finals.
Golf
The Mavericks finished 12th in the Las Vegas Desert Classic, their first tournament of the spring season.
Yael Chahin shot a final-round 76 to tie for 17th place with a three-round score of 222. Peter Grossenbacher shot a 1-under-par 71 for the Mavs’ lowest round of the day at the Boulder Creek Golf Club, which will be the site of the RMAC Championships later this spring.
He played even-par the first nine holes, then had back-to-back birdies and one bogey over his final nine holes and tied for 28th overall at 225.
Chris Tamet tied for 60th at 231, Pablo Diaz de Castillo tied for 84th at 237 and Dakota Gilman tied for 88th at 240.
As a team the Mavericks carded a 304 in their final round and had a three-round team score of 913. Colorado Christian won with an 870. Beck Burnette of Lee University (Tenn.) won medalist honors with a 204, shooting rounds of 72, 63 and 69.
High School Hockey
The Glenwood Springs High School hockey team couldn’t close out in a title match for the ages.
The Demons lost to Cheyenne Mountain 1-0 in triple overtime in the Class 4A championship game on Tuesday at Magness Arena in Denver.
Glenwood has three Fruita Monument students on its roster because School District 51 does not have a hockey team.
The top teams duked it out during three periods that featured near-goals and brutal checks. And that stayed true for each overtime period.
Hank Walsh scored the winning goal late in the third overtime to give the Red-Tailed hawks their second-straight title.
High School Tennis
The Central High School girls opened their season with a bang.
The Warriors beat Fruita Monument in a 4-3 at Canyon View Park.
It’s the first dual win for the girls team over the Wildcats in at least five years, which is when coach Katie Aust joined as an assistant, Aust said.
Central nabbed two wins in singles and two in doubles. The singles slate was highlighted by No. 1 player Alexis Wickham beating Fruita’s Kat Austin 3-6, 6-3 (10-6).
The Wildcats’ singles win came from No. 3 player Sienna Gechter, who didn’t lose a set against Shaelyn David 6-0, 6-0.