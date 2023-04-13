Dylan Chelewski thinks he has a lot left in the tank on the wrestling mat and rodeo ring.
He didn’t start wrestling until the seventh grade and didn’t find his love for steer wrestling until last summer.
Now, the Fruita Monument senior will do both sports for Colorado Mesa after he signed his letter of intent in the Fruita Monument High School auditorium on Wednesday.
“The more I realized that this year could be my last year wrestling, the more I realized I didn’t want it to be my last,” said Chelewski. “And then when I started rodeo, I realized this could be my first and last year and I didn’t want that to be the case, either.”
Chelewski established himself as one of the top wrestlers at 157 pounds in Class 5A and finished fourth at the state championship in February.
He didn’t come across rodeo and steer wrestling until the summer entering his senior year when he tried it on a whim. Not long after, he and his dad were off to Oklahoma to get him a horse.
Chelewski said pinning oxen helped him become much more aggressive while pinning high school grapplers. He chose Colorado Mesa because the school offers both sports. Plus, he likes to be near family — more than a dozen friends and family came out to the signing — and it’s more cost-effective to stay here than to take his horse to a new place.
“I would have had to take my horses and find a place to board them and I would have tried to find feed and all of that,” Chelewski said.
Jake Duncan, Lacrosse, College of Idaho
Duncan hasn’t played much for the Wildcats as of late because of injuries but that hasn’t tempered his love for lacrosse.
“I’m excited to go and play at the next level. I’ve been doing it for the majority of my life so anything to extend that because I’ll never be able to do it again,” Duncan said. “Lacrosse is so dynamic. It incorporates something from hockey, from basketball from everything … I’m not super big but I can still make an impact on the field because it’s not about size, it’s not just about speed. If you can use your head in the game, you can make a difference.”
AJ Ryder, one of Duncan’s coaches, spoke to the crowd about Duncan’s unwavering passion and work ethic. He said Duncan can even be seen coaching up the JV squad.
The College of Idaho is a private college in Caldwell, Idaho, which is near the Washington border, and is a member of the NAIA. The lacrosse team competes in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association and is 4-4 this season.
Grand Junction
Cameron Ochoa, Baseball, Northeastern JC
Ochoa, too, overcame injuries en route to playing in college. He needed Tommy John surgery as a junior and wasn’t able to fully compete on the diamond until this year.
“I never doubted myself. I thought I would come back from this injury stronger than before. I put in a lot of hard work to make sure that I didn’t fall behind,” Ochoa said. “The first few months after surgery were hard because I couldn’t really move my elbow and I didn’t have a lot of motivation but I eventually got out of that.”
Ochoa is still being eased back onto the mound. He has pitched three innings this season but has five strikeouts and no earned runs. Meanwhile, he’s hitting .361. Ochoa had 26 strikeouts in 17⅔ innings his junior season.
Northeastern, which is in Sterling, is 21-21 this season. Former Fruita Monument player Cole Jones is on the Plainsmen’s roster, as well.
Central
Daniel Baroumbaye, Throwing, Colorado State
Baroumbaye is among the best throwers in Colorado. The senior threw the discus 183 feet, 2 inches at the Frank Woodburn Invitational last weekend for the best distance in the state and 13th-best in the U.S.
He chose Colorado State University because he thinks the school can elevate his game enough to meet his Olympic aspirations.
“I’ve put in the hard work, I’ve put in the time and now I actually have it solidified and have the qualifications to be where I am,” Baroumbaye said. “I’m still not finished at all.”
Alejandro Jimenez, Soccer, Colorado Northwestern CC
Jimenez has been a rock in the net for the Warriors, starting almost every game since his freshman season. He has 765 career saves and had three seasons in which he saved about 80% of the shots he saw.
The Spartans went 2-12-1 in 2022 under first-year coach Eldon Brough.
“I’m excited for my future and I’m looking forward to playing more soccer. The program has new coaches and he looks like he’s going to be a great fit for me. And I’ll get more playing time,” Jimenez said.
Shalom Trowbridge, Distance running, Colorado Mines
Trowbridge was a star for the Central cross country team and has been an anchor on the distance teams during the outdoor track season.
Trowbridge has the second-best 800-meter time in Colorado this season at 1 minute, 55.47 seconds.
“It feels kind of surreal,” Trowbridge said. “The academics stuck out to me. I’ve always been apprehensive about going all in on running so I do want to cover my bases. At Mines, you can do both because Mines is a really good running school. Both avenues are wide-open.”