The women’s rugby team is the best team on the Colorado Mesa University campus that nobody knows about.
This weekend, they may become national champions.
The Mavericks (16-2) are in Connecticut competing in the Division II Women’s 7’s National Championship. Head coach Mackenzie Lewis and her team aren’t just satisfied with qualifying — they believe they can win.
Mesa’s only losses came to Colorado State, by two points, and last year’s 7’s national champion, Air Force. The weekend after losing to the Falcons, the Mavs got some revenge by beating Air Force. In addition to beating the Falcons, Mesa beat Division I teams Colorado, Wyoming and Denver.
“If you didn’t tell them they’re the underdog, they wouldn’t know,” Lewis said.
The reason for the Mavs’ success isn’t just what they do on the field, it’s the chemistry and togetherness that has been forged off the field as well.
“We’re very intense players, but at the end of the day, I’m your teammate, your friend, and I’m here to get you through anything,” said Liz Thoma, one of Mesa’s co-captains.
“We wholeheartedly love every single kid on this team,” added fellow co-captain Emily Canvasser.
That love and affection for their teammates as more than just rugby players has been solidified this season.
“Our freshman year, our team was extremely talented with people who could do everything. But we didn’t care to play for each other,” Canvasser said.
Both captains emphasized the Mavericks’ all-for-one, one-for-all attitude.
“Every person wants to play for the kid next to them. We’ve definitely put that above everything else,” Canvasser said. “We’re not the most talented team, but there’s no quit in us. And it’s not fun to play against us. Until the last second you’re not going to have a good time playing us.”
Overseeing Mesa’s team-first turnaround is Lewis.
“She is hands down the best coach I’ve ever had,” said Canvasser. “Through injury, through sickness, through health, (Coach) Mack has you. So when you go on that field, you play for Mack because you know that she has your back.”
That support from the coach has led to plenty of wins and losses, but the culture of the Mavs is more important than the team’s record.
“The goal is to win but the expectations are for everyone to play their hearts out,” Thoma said. “If we lost every single game but we played our hearts out, it doesn’t matter.”
The Mavericks are a team full of misfits, sport transplants, and many athletes who never played the game before college. They take advantage of athletes rejected by their old sports and teams that didn’t accept them and provide them a second chance.
“It gives you a redemption story. It gives you a chance to do something else,” Thoma said.