The Fruita Monument High School girls soccer season ended how it began — with a loss to Cherry Creek.
The 13th-seeded Wildcats lost 6-1 to the Bruins in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Canyon View Park on Tuesday.
Cherry Creek’s balanced offense overwhelmed the usually-stout Fruita defense. Conversely, Fruita forwards rarely had clean looks. It was as if they were made of metal and Cherry Creek’s defenders were super magnets.
The senior-heavy Wildcats flourished all season but struggled with the upper echelon of Front Range teams this season, a reality that teams across many sports in the grand valley struggle with. Fruita opened its season with a loss to Cherry Creek, lost 3-0 to Ralston Valley and 5-1 to Legacy.
“It’s frustrating because this is a hurdle we haven’t gotten over. And if we were to get over it and do it well, this is the group we needed to do it with,” said Ethan Johnson, who is in his fifth season as the Wildcats’ coach. “It’s evident that the level of play that we typically face is a different league than in the playoffs.
“I will say this about our girls. We have shown up very nervous in the past, almost to the point of not playing. Today, they were ready to play some soccer, we had some flurries of really good pressure.”
The Bruins (10-6) scored first. Fruita (12-4) responded when Molly Younker found the right side of the net to tie the game at 1-1. Cherry Creek scored again before halftime.
As the Bruins widened their lead, Fruita’s clean looks got fewer and farther between. Leading-scorer Regan Dare burst through a seam of three defenders and nearly had a goal in the second half but her shot was just off.
“We got to play some good 5A teams this year and that really helps,” Johnson said. “This year’s team was a bit of an anomaly … We have 15 seniors and that outweighs some of our local competition. With that being said, I think it’s something these girls really take upon themselves and they feel we should be competing with these Front Range schools with the talent and depth we have.”
The Wildcats threw out some new tricks Tuesday. They played Kylah Celayeta, a defender bound for the University of Colorado, as a forward for the game.
Johnson said he wanted to take some risks, it just didn’t work out this time.
Post-loss frustrations aside, Johnson praised this big senior class for making the most of their opportunities as they came through the program. Many started their time on the roster playing mop-up duty in 10-0 blowouts and ended it with signing their letters of intent to play in college.
Dare fell in love with her teammates and the program.
“It’s been one of the best experiences of my life, just to have a second family to grow up with together,” she said.
Baseball
Will Applegate hit a home run and Grand Junction blanked Central 10-0 at Suplizio Field.
The Tigers (14-8, 4-3 Southwestern League) had six extra-base hits and 11 hits total. Cam Ochoa pitched the full six-inning game and struck out nine.
Central (10-11, 2-5 SWL) has lost four of its past five games.
