Grand Junction’s Kylee Mull takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the Southwestern Conference meet at El Pomar Natatorium. Mull is one of four Tigers who qualified as an individual for the Class 4A state meet. Mull qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke Mull will also swim on one of Grand Junction's three relay teams that qualified for the state meet.
Fruita Monument’s Kendyll Wilkinson was the only Wildcat to qualify as an individual for the Class 5A state meet. Wilkinson will swim in the 100-yard freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center on Thursday and Friday.
Grand Junction’s Whitney Stortz checks her time Saturday after a race at the Southwestern Conference meet at El Pomar Natatorium. Stortz is one of four Tigers to qualify for the Class 4A state meet as an individual. Stortz will also swim on two of the Tigers’ three relay teams that also will be headed to state.
Grand Junction’s Abby Price is one of four Tigers who qualified as an individual for the Class 4A state meet on Wednesday and Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Price will also swim on two of Grand Junction’s three relay teams that also qualified for state.
Grand Junction’s Mallory Cawood will swim in two relay events at next week’s state meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Cawood is a member of the Tigers’ 400-yard freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
Fruita Monument’s Anastacia Shaw will swim in two relay events at next week’s state meets at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Shaw will swim on the Wildcats’ 400- and 200-yard freestyle relay teams.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument’s Robin Webb will swim in one relay event at next week’s state meets at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Webb will swim on the Wildcats’ 400-yard freestyle relay team.
Eleven local swimmers earned their place in the state swimming meets at the Southwestern Conference meet at the El Pomar Natatorium on Saturday.
Grand Junction had four individuals qualify and the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams also qualified for the Class 4A meet. Whitney Stortz qualified for every individual event except for the 500-yard freestyle. The 4A meet is Wednesday and Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
Fruita Monument’s Kendyll Wilkinson was the Wildcats’ only individual qualifier, putting up state times in seven events. Each of Fruita’s three relay teams also qualified. The 5A meet is from Thursday and Friday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.
The biggest hurdle the Tigers faced this season has dominated public discussion lately — the Orchard Mesa Pool, which is where the team would usually practice. Sometimes, if the pool was totally closed, the Tigers would share the pool at the Fruita Community Center with the Wildcats.
“These girls have been extremely resilient and flexible in managing their schedules, and making workouts on time, and turning a would-be-horrible situation into a great training opportunity,” said Grand Junction coach Denise Thompson. “It’s been fun to watch them overcome those obstacles of not knowing which pool they’re going to swim in this week … Every Sunday, I had to put the schedule together for the week so they knew where to go and what time practices were.
”Sometimes we had six lanes, sometimes we had three lanes for 30 girls. It was very difficult, but we made it work.”
Joining Stortz as the Tigers’ individual competitors are Kylee Mull (100 breaststroke), Olivia Langner (50 freestyle), Emily Hardin (50 freestyle) and Abby Price (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke).
Grand Junction’s Ryan Pomeroy and Amara Nowak are alternates for state.
Some of the swimmers and teams, such as Hardin, didn’t post state times until this weekend.
“It’s been a fantastic season … qualifying in the last meet of the season is stressful but seeing those achievements is always super exciting,” Price said. “I couldn’t have done it without (the team’s) support. They’ve been fantastic through the pool closures, going with the flow and making it work.”
Price is also on the 400 freestyle relay team with Stortz, Langner and Cawood. That group entered the weekend tournament with a time of 3 minutes, 56.21 seconds and posted a finals time of 3:46.10.
The 200 freestyle relay team consists of Langner, Stortz, Price and McKinley Baum and the 200 medley relay team is Mull, Cawood, Langner and Elli Dorr.
Like Stortz, Fruita Monument’s Kendyll Wilkinson could also pick the events she qualified for out of a hat. The junior posted state times in seven separate events this season — the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She will participate in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the state meet.
“It’s really rewarding,” said Wilkinson. “Achieving this makes it worth it — the breakdowns, the highs, lows, the roller coasters of the season are all worth it. In swimming, you get out what you put into it. So the more I keep working, the more I’m going to get from it.
Wilkinson is also on the 200 freestyle relay team with Anastacia Shaw, Kaelen Seely and Molli Atwood. The 400 freestyle relay team consists of Wilkinson, Atwood, Shaw and Robin Webb.
The season got off to a rough start for the Wildcats, but coach Sky Hirsch is pleased with how it ended.
“We train very difficult and hold the girls to a high standard academically and physically,” Hirsch said. “It’s really cool to see a team that was written off at the start of the season because we weren’t sharp come together. We were working hard the entire season and it paid off today.”