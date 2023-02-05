Eleven local swimmers earned their place in the state swimming meets at the Southwestern Conference meet at the El Pomar Natatorium on Saturday.

Grand Junction had four individuals qualify and the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams also qualified for the Class 4A meet. Whitney Stortz qualified for every individual event except for the 500-yard freestyle. The 4A meet is Wednesday and Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.