It was one of those games that a big hit or a big defensive play was going to decide.
Cue Nicole Christensen.
The Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore third baseman made not one, not two, but three crucial plays in the final two innings Thursday to preserve the Mavericks’ 2-1 victory over Colorado School of Mines in the RMAC softball tournament.
“I mean, that line drive definitely was (sheer reaction),” Christensen said. “That’s one of the things I love best about being the at hot corner, you don’t really have time to think about it.”
Ellie Smith blasted a two-run home run in the first inning for No. 15 CMU (35-2) and Clara Larson went deep in the fifth for Mines (22-14-1). After that, it was up to the defenses.
Smith replaced Paige Adair in the circle in the sixth inning with two runners on and one out. Kayleigh Krueger hit a shot to third that Christensen smothered, got the force at third and fired the ball across the diamond to complete the double play.
Sydney Marchando retired the Mavericks in order in the top of the seventh to give the Orediggers a chance, but again, Christensen had other ideas.
“Nicole had a lot of great plays,” Smith said. “She honestly saved my life. Having your defense behind you and a Gold Glove (first baseman Sarah Staudle) and Nicole and our middle infield it really makes it easier as a pitcher to stay on top and get on top of batters and keep the momentum down on their side and up on ours.”
After Larson, who went 3 for 3, singled to left, pinch-hitter Grace Gonzales lined out to Christensen, who nearly doubled Larson at first, but she just beat the throw. Kailey Robb grounded to Smith, who threw Larson out at second. Renata Boyd’s chopper to third was bobbled by Christensen for an error, but she alertly saw Robb running hard to second, changed directions and as Robb rounded the bag, Christensen’s throw to Aislyn Sharp at second ended the game.
“I was just seeing her running hard,” Christensen said. “And I was like, she’s not stopping. Aislyn was there for me. I saw her and I was like, ‘OK, at least we’ve got a shot at this.’ It’s just everyone being heads-up on the infield and being where they’re supposed to be.”
The highest-scoring softball team in Division II wasn’t thrilled with the lack of offense, but took the “survive-and-advance” approach.
“We just have to have that confidence in ourselves,” Christensen said. “And I think our coaches said it best, we were trying to do a little bit too much with this game instead of just keeping it simple, playing CMU softball. We’re definitely ready to do that in the next couple of games.”
Smith’s home run, her 17th of the season, came after Lauren Wedman singled to left with one out.
“I was just trying to get on, just try to make contact with the ball and stay relaxed for our team,” Smith said. “Home runs will come with that, you know, I wasn’t really aiming for that or looking for it, I was just looking to get on, but anything works.”
After that, though, no CMU base runner got past second.
Likewise, the Orediggers didn’t get a runner past second other than Larson’s 10th home run of the season.
Being home has its advantages, but there’s a little added pressure for the young Mavericks, who are still juggling the final week of online classes, with final exams next week. The Mavericks face Colorado Christian, which defeated second-seeded Metro State 9-7 in the final game of the day, at 4 today to reach the championship game.
“Every underclassmen hasn’t been in an RMAC tournament,” Christensen said. “This is new for them. I mean, us as juniors only had one RMAC tournament and a couple of us played, but a lot of us didn’t. This tournament atmosphere is a little bit different.”