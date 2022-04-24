Colorado Mesa’s softball team had not been swept in a doubleheader since 2016, and hadn’t been run-ruled since 2017.
Colorado Christian accomplished both on Saturday morning, taking sole possession of first place in the RMAC with an 11-3 win in six innings in the first game and wrapping up the sweep with a 6-2 victory in the second at All-Star Park in Lakewood.
The Cougars (43-5, 31-1 RMAC) moved two games ahead of the Mavericks (37-7, 29-3) in the conference standings, threatening to end the Mavs’ five-year stranglehold on the RMAC regular-season championship. Colorado Mesa must sweep today’s doubleheader to ensure the title race will come down to the final four games of the regular season and a possible tiebreaker scenario.
A split of today’s doubleheader would drop CCU’s magic number to three (any combination of Christian wins and CMU losses) to win the title outright and two to secure at least a share of the title. Colorado Christian wraps up the regular season at last-place New Mexico Highlands, with CMU hosting ninth-place Chadron State.
The Mavericks, whose 13-game winning streak was snapped, took a 3-0 lead in the opening game on RBI singles by Ashley Bradford and Ellie Smith and a sacrifice fly by Myah Arrieta, but Colorado Christian erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the third.
Paige Adair hit one batter and walked another around a double and a run-scoring error, then gave up a grand slam to Taylor Olsen. Another walk brought Smith out of the bullpen, but she, too, had control issues, hitting back-to-back batters to load the bases.
A ground ball to short scored a run when the throw home pulled Ally Distler off the plate. Kenzie Middleton followed with a two-run single and Sami Edwards made it 9-3 with an RBI double.
Adair (13-2) returned to pitch the fourth inning, but gave up another home run to Olsen and in the bottom of the sixth, Sydney Reamer ended it with a solo shot.
Alexis Hamilton (18-1) shut the Mavericks’ potent offense down, allowing the three runs on six hits, all singles, and struck out three. For the first time in 19 games, the Mavericks failed to hit a home run, but Nicole Christensen hit two for CMU’s only scoring in the second game.
Again, the Cougars, who have won 29 straight, jumped on the Mavs’ pitching. Shea Mauser (11-3) lasted only 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits. She walked two, hit one and struck out one.
Back-to-back doubles in the first inning with two out set things up for the Cougars’ three-run start — a walk loaded the bases in front of a base hit, then another walk and a hit batter made it 3-0. Smith allowed one run on one hit over the final 4 1/3 innings, but the Mavericks never got anything going against Abrie Castillo (17-2), who scattered seven hits and struck out five.
Baseball
The No. 12 Mavericks didn’t have quite the offensive explosion of Friday’s 32-run series opener, but still scored more than enough against New Mexico Highlands.
A total of 35 hits, coupled with back-to-back quality starts, gave the Mavericks a 16-3, 12-5 sweep of the Cowboys (15-30, 10-17 RMAC) at still-windy Las Vegas, N.M.
For the second straight day, howling winds, with gusts up to 40 mph, affected play, but CMU’s pitchers handled it well. Caleb Vasquez (4-2) threw a complete game in the opener, scattering six hits and striking out seven, and Frankie Fitzgerald allowed three hits over five innings in the second game.
Haydn McGeary hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season, drawing him even with Caleb Farmer for the team — and RMAC — lead. They’re tied for third in the nation in that category.
Up 1-0 in the first inning of the opener, Chase Hamilton hit a two-run single, Conrad Villafuerte scored one with a double down the left field line and Johnny Carr delivered a two-run single to stake Vasquez to a 6-0 lead.
McGeary made it 7-0 with his first home of the game in the second inning and CMU scored seven more runs in the fifth inning.
Six straight hits, including an RBI triple by Matt Turner, an RBI double by Farmer and McGeary’s two-run home run to left-center, put CMU up 16-2.
Vasquez was in command the entire way, as was Fitzgerald in the second game. In his second start of the season coming back from shoulder inflammation, Fitzgerald threw 51 pitches, 37 for strikes.
All three runs came on Jared Brown’s home run in the third inning, cutting CMU’s lead to 5-3, but the Mavericks (30-9, 17-6) responded with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to win going away.
Spencer Bramwell hit his 16th home run of the season in the third inning and Harrison Rodgers went to the opposite field in the fifth, his 12th.
Gage Edwards gave up a pair of runs in the sixth and Dave Henderson threw a perfect seventh.