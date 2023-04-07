Montrose running back Mike Rocha stands on the sideline as members of Pine Creek celebrate in the final seconds of the fourth quarter Saturday at Sports Authority Field during the Class 4A state football championship game.
Angleo Youngren tries to haul in a pass from quarterback Kameron DeVincentis in the third quarter Saturday of the Class 4A state football championship. The pass was intercepted.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) formally announced Thursday that the sites for the championship football games in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A will be move from Empower Field in Denver to Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, home of the Colorado State football team.
The change begins next school year for 5A and 4A, while the 3A move will take effect for the 2024-25 school year. The agreement ends in the 2027-28 school year.
The Denver Post first reported the change on Tuesday.
The title games for 2A, 1A, 8-Man and 6-Man will continue to be held at the CSU-Pueblo ThunderBowl.
The games had been held at the home of the Denver Broncos for 17 of the previous 18 years, with the only break being due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move is due to CHSAA’s contract to play at Empower expiring. The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame was technically the host of the title games and, therefore, received a revenue share. CHSAA will be the official host at Canvas Stadium.
Baseball
The Grand Junction High School baseball team notched 20 hits in a five-inning, 19-2 win over Battle Mountain at Eagle Valley High School on Thursday.
After scoring once in the first inning, then nine base runners crossed home plate in the second for the Tigers (7-3). They scored seven times in the fifth, as well. Battle Mountain (0-5) scored two runs in the third.
Andrew Henderson, a freshman, was stellar all around the Tigers. Henderson struck out nine batters, walked one and allowed five hits in five innings. He also went 4 for 4 with three runs, two RBI and a double.
Eleven players had hits for Grand Junction. Colton Romero was 4 for 4 with four RBI, three runs and a double, and Cam Ochoa was 2 for 3 with three RBI, one run, three RBI and a double. Jeremiah Gault went 2 for 2, scored once, had two RBI and a triple. Tade Weber also had a triple.
Tennis
Grand Junction won a dual over Central 4-3.
The Tigers won two matches in both singles and doubles. No. 1 Singles Emma Thompson beat Alexis Wickham 6-0, 6-2. Both of the Tigers’ doubles wins were close. The No. 1 duo of Elle DeHerrera and Harper King survived Caysee Calton and Payton Witt 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). The No. 3 duo of Anara Munkjtogoo and Madie Sites beat Claire Dziwisz and Kodie Smith 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-1).
Central’s lone singles win came from No. 3 player Joey Smith, who beat Bethany Kimmell 6-2, 6-0.
Soccer
Fruita Monument continued its Southwestern League dominance, this time against Grand Junction, on Thursday.
The Wildcats crushed the Tigers 10-0. Fruita (7-2, 3-0 WSL) scored 7-plus goals for the fourth time this season. Grand Junction (0-5-1, 0-3) was shut out for the fourth time and scored only two goals this season.
Fruita Monument last allowed a goal seven games ago — a 3-0 loss to Ralston Valley on March 11.
Palisade 3, Eagle Valley 2: A pair of second half goals lifted the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1 Western Slope League) over the Devils (2-4-1, 1-2-1 WSL).