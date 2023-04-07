The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) formally announced Thursday that the sites for the championship football games in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A will be move from Empower Field in Denver to Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, home of the Colorado State football team.

The change begins next school year for 5A and 4A, while the 3A move will take effect for the 2024-25 school year. The agreement ends in the 2027-28 school year.