The Colorado High School Activities Association is expected to extend the suspension of spring sports later this week.
The federal government announced Sunday it is pushing social distancing guidelines to April 30, which will likely cause CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green to extend the suspension of the spring season past April 18.
In a Q&A session posted Monday on CHSAAnow.com, Blanford-Green said she's worked with the CHSAA staff, state and educational leaders and other high school associations across the country to determine the best practice for high school athletics and activities.
High school music events that were scheduled for this spring have been canceled, as has next month's CHSAA Hall of Fame ceremony.
Currently, no team activities can be conducted, including practices, meetings, open gyms, weight-lifting sessions, off-site workouts with coaches, including volunteers, or any supervision of athletes by coaches.
Coaches can contact players by phone, text, email or on social media.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain also recommended no organized group gatherings or team meals and that players do not run workouts or practices. Players can work out and train individually.