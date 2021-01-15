During its annual meeting Thursday, the Colorado High School Activities Association football committee voted to recommend the implementation of Class 6A starting in the fall of 2022.
The recommendation will be voted upon in the spring by the Legislative Council.
Class 6A would become the eighth classification of prep football in the state and would be implemented for the first time since 1990-1993.
For fall 2022, 287 schools have committed to having a football program. Should 6A become a classification, each class would have approximately 36 teams, a reduction from the current 40-42 team average.
In a story posted on CHSAAnow.com, multiple members of the committee said that enrollment alone wouldn’t be the determining factor in which classification programs land. Other factors would include on-field success, geography, participation rate and other socioeconomic factors.
The Legislative Council rejected the addition of an eighth classification in 2015 and 2019. However, in both of those years, the football committee did not support a new classification, so the proposal has support this year that is unprecedented in recent attempts.
Montrose Athletic Director Lyle Wright, a member of the committee, couldn’t be reached for comment regarding how a Class 6A would affect Western Slope schools’ classification statuses.
The committee also voted to have a 10-game regular season and the same number of playoff qualifiers across all classifications at 24, an increase from 16 for 6-man through Class 3A.
The final postseason adjustments for which the committee voted were for all semifinals to be hosted by the higher seed and for all championship games to be played the same weekend, allowing for the possibility that all games to be at one site like they were this past fall, played at CSU-Pueblo.