There are some minor changes coming in Colorado high school sports.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and its legislative council met Tuesday in Parker to vote on proposed changes.
Nothing passed appears to change the landscape forever but there are some notable shakeups.
Chief among the changes is that the maximum number of quarters in which varsity basketball players can play has increased to 115, excluding the postseason.
Also in basketball, Class 3A will not re-seed in the Great 8. Instead, “the bracket will continue to play out from the 32-team bracket released for regionals,” according to CHSAA.
A proposal to move 6A Great 8 basketball games from a neutral site — currently the Denver Coliseum — to home sites failed.
The regional wrestling pools for next season were also approved.
Fruita Monument, Central and Grand Junction can breathe a collective sigh of relief as none of them are in the same pool as 5A powerhouse Pomona.
Fruita is in Region 4, with Pine Creek appearing to be the biggest threat to the Wildcats. Grand Junction is in Region 3 with Poudre, Grandview and Legacy. Central is in Region 2 with Ponderosa and Eaglecrest. Ponderosa, Poudre and Pine Creek will be the regional hosts.
In 4A, Palisade is in Region 4 with Broomfield and Roosevelt.
Montrose is grouped with Windsor in Region 1. Delta, Rifle and Grand Valley are in the 3A Region 3, which will be hosted by Gunnison. Cedaredge is a host for 2A Region 2, which includes Nucla, Olathe, Rangely, Dove Creek and Buena Vista.
The District 51 Phoenix girls wrestling team are in Region 3. They’re grouped with Olathe, Moffat County, Nucla, North Fork and Rifle. Eagle Valley is the host for that region.
Here are some other changes relevant to the area:
Softball teams that qualify for the state tournament can increase their roster size to 23 players
The baseball playoffs in 2A will now have the same double-elimination setup as 3A-5A.