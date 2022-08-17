082421-Prep softball 3-CPT

Bailee Ritterbush and the Central High School softball team are ranked 11th in Class 5A the Colorado High School Activities Association poll released Tuesday.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The Colorado High School Activities Association unveiled its season rankings for softball, volleyball and boys soccer on Tuesday.

Only one Western Slope made any of the sport’s top 10, and no School District 51 teams made it beyond the receiving votes category.