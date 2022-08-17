CHSAA rankings released for 3 fall sports By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Aug 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Bailee Ritterbush and the Central High School softball team are ranked 11th in Class 5A the Colorado High School Activities Association poll released Tuesday. Christopher Tomlinson Facebook Twitter Email Print The Colorado High School Activities Association unveiled its season rankings for softball, volleyball and boys soccer on Tuesday.Only one Western Slope made any of the sport’s top 10, and no School District 51 teams made it beyond the receiving votes category.SoftballCentral tied Erie for the 11th-most votes in Class 5A. The Warriors dropped from 10th place.Meeker and Cedaredge each received votes in the 3A poll.VolleyballPalisade missed the 4A top 10 with 15 votes, tying Lutheran for the second-most in the receiving votes category. Montrose received eight votes.Delta received 16 votes in the 3A poll, the 14th-most overall.Meeker is ranked second in 2A and received two first-place votes. North Fork and Rangely also received votes.Nucla gained votes in 1A poll, as well.Boys SoccerGrand Junction received one vote in the 4A poll. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Vote Soccer Politics Sport Volleyball Ranking Softball Colorado High School Activities Association Category Poll Military Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Giants consider first-team reps for QB Tyrod Taylor Alabama No. 1 in AP preseason poll Seahawks QB Drew Lock (COVID) out after preseason starting nod Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 64° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/64° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM Sunset: 08:07:34 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 65° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/65° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:29:13 AM Sunset: 08:06:14 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 69° 96° Thu Thursday 96°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:30:08 AM Sunset: 08:04:54 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 39% 65° 83° Fri Friday 83°/65° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:31:03 AM Sunset: 08:03:33 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 44% 63° 81° Sat Saturday 81°/63° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 06:31:58 AM Sunset: 08:02:10 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 34% 64° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/64° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM Sunset: 08:00:48 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 65° 91° Mon Monday 91°/65° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM Sunset: 07:59:24 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business