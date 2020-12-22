The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Monday that it has secured a variance from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and state officials that will allow Season B of prep sports to proceed in January, albeit later than originally planned.
Ice hockey, skiing, girls swimming, wrestling, basketball, and competitive spirit practices will begin around the state Jan. 18. On Jan. 25, competition can commence in all of those sports.
The variance allows CHSAA to bypass the restrictions set by the state’s current dial system. For instance, under current regulations in some counties, basketball teams would only be allowed to have 10 individuals in attendance, which includes coaches and trainers. Now, in all counties, basketball teams can have 24 players as well as coaches and trainers.
“For months, our office has been laser-focused on students and the safe resumption of high school sports and activities in 2021,” said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in CHSAA’s statement. “The conversations with CDPHE and the Governor’s COVID Response Team to resume Season B sports have been intentional and assertive. Though it has taken many late nights and weekends, we are thrilled that our student-athletes, member schools and local school communities have a resolution. Educationally based athletics are a vital extension of the classroom.”
Beginning Jan. 4, the CHSAA administrative staff will hold a series of virtual meetings with athletic directors and coaches for them to provide information on the implementation of each Season B sport.