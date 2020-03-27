The Colorado High School Activities Association released its All-State basketball teams Thursday, rewarding coaches and players after a season with no champions.
The teams were assembled after leagues nominated athletes and coaches voted on those athletes.
Two players from the Western Slope made their respective classification’s first or second-team list: De Beque’s Wes Ryan (first team in Class 1A after averaging 23.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game) and Meeker’s Julia Dinwiddie second team in 2A after averaging 15 points, 10.8 rebounds and five steals).
Two Fruita Monument girls were honorable-mention selections in 5A: Callie Allen (14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds) and Lila Dere (13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals). Central’s Leah Redding also earned an honorable-mention selection after scoring 13.6 points per game.
Montrose’s Josie Eccher concluded her career with 6.8 points per game in her final season, and was an honorable-mention selection in 4A.
In 3A, Sara Geddes (11.7 points) and Keely Porter (12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds) represent Delta on the honorable-mention list. Joining them from the Western Slope are Cedaredge’s Kammie Henderson (14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals) and Grand Valley’s Jordyn Pittman (8.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists).
Hotchkiss’ Elsie Vazquez was a 2A honorable-mention selection after averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals.
De Beque’s Kendall Conway was a 1A honorable mention after a breakout sophomore season in which she scored 14.5 points per game.
On the boys’ side, in 4A, Palisade’s Watts Erb (12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds), Montrose’s Luke Hutto (14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds) and Rifle’s Trey Lujan (17.9 points) were honorable-mention selections.
Delta’s Hunter Hughes earned an honorable mention in 3A after averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 steals.
Honorable-mention selections in 2A from the Western Slope were Hotchkiss’ Jacob Palecki (11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds), Meeker’s Cole Rogers (20 points) and Plateau Valley’s Austyn Vig (18.2 points and 12.2 rebounds).
Ryan’s De Beque teammate, Jaden Jordan, made the 1A honorable-mention list after scoring 12.7 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Nucla’s Ty Wytulka was also an honorable-mention pick after averaging 21.3 points and 10.6 rebounds.