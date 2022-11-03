There is a shortage of high school referees in all sports, which means football referees like Jason Holsan, above, and basketball officials like Rhonda Repshire, Jamie Dunn and Cassie Harmeling, below left to right, often have to work multiple games in one week. CHSAA is conducting a research study to find a solution to referee pay and retention.
Photos by Barton Glasser/Special to The Daily Sentinel
From left, Rhonda Repshire, Jamie Dunn and Cassie Harmeling smile and laugh Thursday as they were being honored before officiating the Palisade-Rifle game on Thursday. It was the first time in District 51 history three women were the officiating crew at a varsity basketball game.
A dwindling pool of referees and low pay for those who remain isn’t just an issue in the eyes of Michael Kreuger, director of the Colorado High School Activities Association. It’s a crisis.
That’s why CHSAA is conducting a research study to find a solution in referee pay, which could potentially better impact retention. While pay varies by sport, Kreuger said that Colorado generally ranks in the lower half of the U.S.
“School budgets are always tight, but the pay for officials is an issue we’ve known about for a while,” Kreuger said Wednesday. “We don’t want to only be competitive for pay across all sports, but we want to be a leader.”
Part of this study will reference how neighboring states compensate referees and national norms, Kreuger said, and hear input from stakeholders.
Kreuger said that, based on the results, he hopes to have a recommendation on how CHSAA should act to its legislative council by January, a vote by April, and implementation of a likely multi-year process by the 2023-24 school year.
“Officials are our partners in us reaching goals as an organization. We can’t have high school athletics without officials,” Kreuger said. “Without those partners, we don’t exist. It really, truly is a crisis.”
However, increasing pay can be tricky because schools bear the brunt of pay, Kreuger added.
Colorado consistently ranks at the bottom of the U.S. in funding for public education, forcing school districts to make deep cuts to programs and plateau pay for employees to make ends meet.
Furthermore, districts are already in the midst of putting together their budgets for the 2023-24 school year.
“It’s not as simple as waving a magic wand and saying we’re going to pay officials more,” Kreuger said. “...This is going to be a multi-year process. We’re not going to ask members to do things that they’re not in a capacity to do, financially. We don’t want to be asking for cuts to programs for this.”
While a solution is still unclear during the research, it’s vital to CHSAA that a solution is found soon.
The referee shortage, which is being felt across the entire U.S., has been rearing its ugly head for a while but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated it.
“Growth in Colorado has allowed more schools to open which then stretches officials,” said Michael Book, a CHSAA commissioner who oversees sports officials. “One school may have three or four levels of basketball and that’s a lot of officials.”
Aggressive behavior from fans, parents, coaches and players also contributes to the dwindling pool of referees. Kreuger said those interactions happen often at the sub-varsity levels. Colorado is one of 16 states that do not have laws “related to assault and/or harassment of sports officials, officials’ liability and independent contractor status,” according to a 2022 scorecard from the National Association of Sports Officials.
The referee shortage leaves those who remain stretched thin, working multiple games a day and multiple nights a week, depending on the sport. All of that on top of having a day job and striking a work/life balance.
Kreuger said that the shortage may force the rescheduling of games to earlier in the week so that referees
“Sometimes you need officials at sub-varsity levels more than varsity because that’s where they’re learning the game,” Kreuger said. “Officials are just as crucial there, if not more so.”
CHSAA is taking other steps to entice potential referees.
On Tuesday, the organization announced its “You Look Good in Stripes” initiative. CHSAA is committing to covering first-year costs for prospective referees for any CHSAA-sanctioned sport.
“We will cover registration, testing, get you in with your regional ref association,” Kreuger said.
Once testing and registration are complete, CHSAA said Tuesday, it will also provide grants for equipment and uniforms.
For more information, visit chsaanow.com and select the officials tab at the top right corner of the page.