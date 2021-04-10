The Colorado High School Activities Association is seeking to bolster its spring and summer season, or Season D, to allow for an across-the-board increase in games, meets and events.
CHSAA is communicating directly with the Colorado Office of Civil Rights to receive a final statement on how much it can relax its current regulations and schedule restrictions. COVID-19-related restrictions around the state are being lifted as vaccinations rise, leading CHSAA to reconsider its approach to the final sports season of the school year.
The organization seeks to increase the regular season by 10% or 15%, adding a minimum of one or two games, meets and matches, as well as extended playoff formats.
“CHSAA administrators will communicate any changes once confirmed with OCR,” CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann said in a statement released Friday. “We are very mindful of the schedules that may have been completed, but state decisions to dial back some of the restrictions allow administrators to be conscious of what this addition would mean to our Season D student participants.”