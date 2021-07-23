The Colorado High School Activities Association on Thursday released a trio of all-state teams: Baseball, girls soccer and girls lacrosse.
On the diamond, Fruita Monument had three players make the Class 5A team as honorable-mention selections: Tucker Buniger, Cort McDaniel and Jacob Weaver.
Four local players were honorable-mention picks in 4A: Palisade’s Nate Bollinger and Melesio Perez, Montrose’s Nolan Boone and Rifle’s Logan Gross. Gross was the only freshman of the 45 players on the honorable mention list.
Cedaredge’s Trey Geyer made the 2A second team. As a senior, Geyer was 8-1 with a 2.45 ERA and an 85 to 44 strikeout-to-hit ratio. In addition to his mound prowess, Geyer hit .509 with 25 RBI, 31 runs and two home runs.
Class 2A honorable-mention selections were Meeker’s Braydon Garcia and Liam Deming, Olathe’s Dimitri Prisbrey and Geyer’s Bruin teammate Colby Rupp.
Nucla’s Ty Wytulka made the 1A first team for the second time after also making the cut as a sophomore in 2019. Wytulka was an honorable-mention pick as a freshman and didn’t have a season as a junior, meaning he earned 1A honors every year of high school.
As a senior, Wytulka went 2-1 in 12 appearances with a 3.00 ERA, 100 strikeouts and only 24 hits allowed. He also hit .538 with 26 RBI, 23 runs and 10 home runs. His teammate, Logan Weimer, was an honorable-mention selection.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Grand Junction’s Maya DeGeorge was a first-team selection in 4A, and teammate Bridget Bankert was a second-team choice. DeGeorge scored 46 goals and assisted on seven more. Bankert scored 35 goals with three assists.
Fruita’s Maryn Brown was an honorable-mention pick.
GIRLS SOCCER
Makenna Flinn of Fruita was an honorable-mention selection on the 5A team. In 4A, Palisade’s Justice McKee and Montrose’s Josie Coulter were honorable-mention picks.
A trio of Grand Valley players made the honorable-mention team in 3A: Hope Bruhn, Tabitha Call and Tylene Diehl.