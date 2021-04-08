Prep Basketball
CHSAA unveils all-state teams
The Colorado High School Activities Association on Wednesday released its all-state teams for boys and girls, as presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps.
For the boys, Montrose's Luke Hutto made the all-state first team in Class 4A. Indians teammate Trey Reese was an honorable mention, along with Grand Junction's Blaine Butler, Palisade's Donovan Maestas and Rifle's Tido Ruiz.
Fruita Monument's Cole Savage, Grand Valley's Emilio Garcia and Meeker's Ryan Phelan were honorable mentions in 5A, 3A and 2A, respectively.
Wes Ryan was a first-team selection in 1A after averaging 27.2 points per game. Teammate Jaden Jordan was a second-team pick. Honorable mentions from the Western Slope were De Beque's Logan Wingfield, Caprock Academy's Daniel Spinu and Jonathon Abshear, and Nucla's Ty Wytulka.
For the girls, Fruita's Kylie Wells was an honorable mention in 5A. In 4A, Palisade's Alexis Marushack, Central's Leah Redding and Rifle's Jamie Caron earned honorable mentions.
Delta's Alexa Huff earned a second-team selection in 3A, with teammate Erika Kuta receiving an honorable mention along with Grand Valley's AbbeyRose Parker.
Cedaredge's Kammie Henderson was on the 2A second team, with fellow Bruin Megan Gastineau being chosen as an honorable mention. Other honorable mention selections were Paonia's Payton Fisher, Olathe's Mariah Garcia, Meeker's Sarah Kracht and Hotchkiss' Vianney Mendoza.