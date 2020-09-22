For the first time since the 2013-2014 season football games between the District 51 Class 4A schools will be conference matchups.
Grand Junction, Central, Fruita Monument and Montrose will all play in the 4A Western Slope Conference this season in the schedule and realignment released Tuesday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Joining the four Western Slope schools in the conference will be Palmer Ridge and Ponderosa.
CHSAA also revealed each team's six-game schedule. No dates were attached, as date and time decisions are to be made by schools.
Palisade will be joined in the 3A WSC by newcomers Conifer, Evergreen, Green Mountain. Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs, usually rivals for the Bulldogs, will play in the spring.
In 2A, Delta will play in the West Conference along with Elizabeth, Englewood, Middle Park, Moffat County and Woodland Park. Panthers rivals Rifle and Grand Valley will both play football in the spring.
Olathe, Paonia, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, Meeker and Gunnison will play in the 1A Western Slope Conference.
Some teams, such as those in the 4A and 1A Western Slope Conferences, will play a nonconference game to kick off the season. Others in larger conferences, such as Palisade, will exclusively face conference competition in the regular season.
Grand Junction will face Standley Lake at Stocker Stadium to open the season. Fruita and Central will both hit the road, with the Wildcats facing Wheat Ridge and the Warriors taking on Dakota Ridge. Montrose will kick off at home against Chatfield.
Palisade's conference-only season will start at Evergreen. Delta's non-conference game has the Panthers traveling to Bayfield.
For the region's 1A schools, Cedaredge hosts Del Norte, Hotchkiss plays at Dolores, Meeker plays at Ignacio, Olathe is at Trinidad and Paonia hosts Rye.
Teams that don't make the playoffs can schedule a seventh game to be played in either the first or second week of the postseason. Each classification will feature an eight-team playoff.