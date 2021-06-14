The Colorado High School Activities Association on Sunday unveiled playoff brackets for prep baseball, girls soccer and boys lacrosse.
BASEBALL
The regional tournaments for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are being played today.
In Class 5A, Fruita Monument (11-4) earned the No. 2 seed and will host Region 5. The Wildcats will face the winner of the No. 15 Fort Collins vs. No. 18 Doherty game.
Grand Junction (7-9) earned the No. 21 seed and will play in Region 4 against No. 12 Legacy, with the winner playing host No. 5 Regis Jesuit.
In 4A, Palisade (14-2) received the No. 12 seed and will face No. 21 Longmont in Region 4, with the winner facing host No. 5 Lewis-Palmer.
Montrose received the 10th seed and will face No. 23 Pueblo Central in Region 6, with the winner facing host No. 7 Pueblo County.
In 3A, Delta (9-7) received the No. 17 seed and will face No. 16 Montezuma-Cortez in Region 1, with the winner facing top-seeded Lutheran.
In the 24-team 2A tournament that begins Tuesday, No. 5 Hotchkiss (13-2) received a first-round bye.
The Bulldogs will face the winner between No. 12 Cedaredge (12-4) and No. 21 Fowler. No. 18 Meeker (9-5) will play No. 15 Burlington.
No. 5 Nucla (11-5) will face No. 12 Cheyenne Wells in Colorado Springs on June 19 in the first round.
GIRLS SOCCER
In 5A, No. 13 Fruita Monument (7-1-1) will play at No. 4 Rock Canyon on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
In 5A, No. 11 Fruita Monument (9-1) will play at No. 6 Regis Jesuit on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
The Sentinel previously reported that Palisade’s Ally Seriani didn’t qualify for the Class 4A state tournament, but she will represent the Bulldogs at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora on June 21.