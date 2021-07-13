The Colorado High School Activities Association on Thursday and Friday unveiled its all-state teams for the girls and boys track and field seasons, with the selections based upon state meet performances from June 24-26.
BOYS
Central High School’s Justin Blanton made the Class 4A team as the champion of the 400-meter run.
His winning time of 47.84 seconds was the fastest in the state regardless of classification. The junior also placed second in the 100 and 200 meters at the 4A state meet.
In 2A, Hotchkiss’ Blaine Peebles was the champion of the 300 hurdles. A trio of De Beque champions made the 1A team: Wes Ryan (100 meters, high jump), Trevor Lewis (800, 1600 meters) and Jaden Jordan (long jump).
Former Grand Junction High School athlete Ky Oday Jr., representing Cherry Creek, was chosen as the 5A track and field athlete of the year after winning the 5A 400 meters.
GIRLS
After Cedaredge claimed the first team title for any girls athletic program at the school, coach Kirby Henderson was selected as the 2A coach of the year.
Bruins athletes are well-represented on the 2A all-state team, largely thanks to their prowess in relays.
Baylee Harris was a champion in the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and sprint medley relay. Ellison Black was a champion in the 4x400 relay. Aspen Furubotten was a champion in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Kammie Henderson was a champion in the 4x200 relay. Megan Jenkins was a champion in the 4x400 relay and the 300 hurdles. Kimmy Milholland was a champion in the 4x100 and sprint medley relays. Bailey Nelson was a champion in the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays. Kylee Terry was a champion in the 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley relays.
A Western Slope athlete was named the Athlete of the Year in 3A. Peyton Garrison of Coal Ridge won the 100, 200, 400 and was part of the winning 4x400 team for the Titans.
Coal Ridge coach Ben Kirk was named 3A Coach of the Year.