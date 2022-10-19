No more 3 a.m. wakeup calls to put in several hours at his woodworking business, then driving from Crawford to Grand Junction for his day job as the wrestling coach at Colorado Mesa.
Chuck Pipher, the only head coach the program has had since it was resurrected in 2006, announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, effective immediately.
“I’ve still got a lot of life left,” said Pipher, 55. “I love the sport, but the day-to-day traveling, the day-to-day coaching, I was ready to turn that over.”
Pipher recalled the work it took to get the program relaunched.
“I look back on it and there’s no doubt the community wanted wrestling,” he said. “It’s a great community to have wrestling, but I tell you what, I look back at the work of everything that’s now in place, from Steak & Crab Fest, the first year of a picnic table and a smoker to now it’s 900 to 1,000 people to (hosting) High School Duals, everything that’s been created.”
Pipher will stay involved, just not putting on his workout gear and getting on the mat. He’ll be a regular at matches, watching from the stands.
“In the room at practice, I’ll sit on the bench and watch,” he said. “They need to run what they need to run and get their own system going in the room. As far as the fundraising, I can help out … the High School Duals, I know all the local high schools and who wants to wrestle who, who’s 2A and 3A and all that. That’s 16-20 teams every year coming in, and I really want to help with the foundation that (Bryan) Rooks is doing to create scholarships.
“Once I get everything going with the business (Pipher Woodworking) again, well, not really back, because my wife (Deana) kept that on track, I want to help on that (fundraising) side.”
He and Deana have four children, and he’s looking forward to having more time to spoil their 12 grandchildren.
Colorado Mesa has not announced Pipher’s replacement, but Mike Mendoza, hired in 2019 after being the head coach at Northeastern Junior College, Boise State and Cal State Bakersfield, is expected to move into the head coaching position. Bo Pipher, Chuck’s nephew, joined the staff last year as an assistant after his career at Penn State.
Chuck Pipher had targeted this fall to retire, and he and Mendoza set the program up for a smooth transition.
“Getting Coach Mendoza on was a huge piece to that, bringing someone in of his caliber to coach the wrestling team and take over the reins, was the fitting piece to it,” said Pipher, who isn’t one for a “farewell” season.
“Most of the coaches know in the RMAC,” he said of Tuesday’s announcement. “When you have a Mendoza, who was a head coach at Bakersfield for eight years and in his 20th year of coaching and the caliber he is, I wouldn’t be bringing him in and he wouldn’t want to come in if there wasn’t this opportunity for him in the waiting.”
His fellow RMAC coaches praised Pipher in a release announcing his retirement.
“What Chuck has done at Colorado Mesa with the wrestling program is truly remarkable,” Chadron State coach Brett Hunter said. “He built the program from the ground up and the program has never been in a better place. I want to thank Chuck for his contributions to the sport of wrestling and that it hasn’t gone unnoticed.”
Pipher was a three-time NAIA national champion and a four-time All-American at the University of Southern Colorado (now CSU-Pueblo) and was selected as the RMAC All-Century Team’s most valuable wrestler in 2009 when the conference celebrated its 100th anniversary. That same year he was inducted into CSU-Pueblo’s Hall of Fame.
“Way back as a high school athlete, I remember watching him and looking up to him as a competitor at a rival school,” Adams State coach Jason Ramstetter said. “It was an honor to get to coach against him when he was named the coach at Mesa when they started the program back up. He was the right guy to get the program up and running.”
Pipher won two high school state championships at Hotchkiss, where he was later the head wrestling coach, leading the Bulldogs to state titles in 2000 and 2004. He was selected the 2004 national high school coach of the year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
At CMU, his teams won or shared the RMAC title in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the Mavs have had at least one All-American in 12 straight seasons, the longest streak in the conference. Mesa placed eighth in the national tournament each of the past two seasons. He retires with a 129-112-1 dual record, 64-59-1 in the conference.
Obviously, coaching a pair of national champions is a highlight — James Martinez was the first individual NCAA champion in any sport at CMU, winning the 157-pound title in 2015, and Fred Green won the 165-pound championship in 2021. CMU has had 20 All-Americans during Pipher’s watch, taking 51 wrestlers to nationals, with at least one qualifier every year since 2008.
“One of the highlights no doubt was James Martinez being a national champion, and we won the RMAC that year, the first time for us, Pipher said. “That was a huge year for us, ’14-15 was huge. That was probably when we really turned the corner. Twelve years running of having an All-American, that’s a great mark.”
But, he said, he’s most proud to see the evolution of the program since that first season.
“I think, just the overall program, wrestling-wise, CMU athletics, we’ve seen the jump,” Pipher said. “Just waiting for that year when wrestling just hits the top. Top three, bring home a trophy. That was always one of my goals, was to bring home a trophy and we fell short of that a little bit there, but when I really look at the overall program, I couldn’t be happier of where it’s at, the stability that it has right now.”