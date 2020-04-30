Tennis, handball and pickleball players can return to the court. Wanna shoot some hoops? Go ahead.
After Mesa County was granted an exemption to the state safer-at-home guidelines Wednesday, the city’s outdoor tennis, pickleball, handball and basketball courts are open again after being closed earlier this month.
The courts can be used for drop-in use only, with no organized practices or league play. Social distancing practices are still in effect, with players needing to stay 6 feet apart, and no groups of more than 10 people.
“I think our city manager (Greg Caton) said it really well, we’re looking to slowly turn on that faucet,” said Ken Sherbenou, the director of the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re still being very cautious. Gosh, you should see the signs that are now posted at the pickleball courts, if you don’t socially distance and if you gather more than 10 people, we’re going to close this down.”
Opening the courts are the only facility change for parks and rec — playgrounds, shelters, sports fields, indoor facilities, swimming pools and all recreation programs remain closed. Golf courses, trails and outdoor parks space are all open.
“We’re being very cautious and very clear that yes, we’re turning on the faucet, but we are not out of this by any stretch of the imagination and we absolutely have to be vigilant and keep each other safe,” Sherbenou said, “but at the same time, we can start to go back to a little bit of normal life.”
He suggests a game of H-O-R-S-E or just shooting baskets, not 3-on-3 or even 1-on-1 basketball, but having the courts open is a good sign of how people in Grand Junction have adapted to regulations.
“I feel like people in the past six weeks, they’ve really adjusted their lives,” Sherbenou said. “People are keeping their distance from one another and they’re washing their hands and they’re doing all the things that are going to make a difference, and have made a difference, in combating the spread.
“We expect that to continue even though we are turning on the faucet ever so slightly at the moment.”