Last year, Clint Finkbiner led the championship flight of the Colorado West Amateur tournament by one stroke over Nolan Miller entering the final day, only to place sixth and watch Scott Sullivan, who started the day four strokes behind him, win the trophy.
Playing in the tournament for the fourth straight year, he made sure his last day would be his strongest this time around.
Finkbiner shot 4 under par 67 on Sunday at Bookcliff Country Club to win the championship flight of the Colorado West Amateur presented by ANB Bank with a score of 213.
“I had a chip on my shoulder,” said Finkbiner, who’s lived in Grand Junction for 8 years. “It was time to put it in gear and win this thing.”
The main difference between his performance this year and last year, as well as his sixth-place finish in 2019, came on the green.
“Putts started to fall,” Finkbiner said. “That was the only thing different. Nothing changed but the putts falling in the hole.”
Colorado Mesa University golfer Dakota Gillman shot a 73 and finished second with a score of 217. After what he called a “learning experience” in last year’s event, he saw a surge thanks to the same improvement that pushed Finkbiner over the top.
“I putted very well,” Gillman said. “I only had one three-putt all week. The greens are really tough out there, and the one three-putt just came on the 17th of the last day. I’m really pleased with my putting.”
Sullivan, Tyler Bishop and Sean Thomas tied for third at 218.
Jeb Savage won the first flight at 218, six strokes ahead of Fruita Monument High School alumnus Josh Stouder. Brayden Lambrecht, William Berg and Jake Brown tied for third at 226.
Shane Chatfield (236) held off Bernie Buescher (238) to win the second flight. Brady Wagner was third at 241.
Matthew Wilkinson entered the day with a four-stroke lead in the third flight and held on to his lead to finish on top after shooting an 88 in the final round. He finished with a score of 253, three strokes ahead of Dave Hunt and Michael Kontny.
Jeff Austin only increased his lead to win the fourth flight after shooting an 83 in the final round. Austin finished at 245, five strokes ahead of second-place Jerome Doane six ahead of third-place Rick Steffen.
In the fifth flight, Ryan Lorimor entered the day leading at 169 and Dan Penny was second at 172, but Penny shot an 89 on Sunday to rally past Lorimor, who shot 93. Penny finished at 260 and Lorimor at 262. Rich Langley and 2019 fifth flight champion Mark Hand tied for third at 268.