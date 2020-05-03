Don Barnes vs. Wayne Smith Lincoln Park Golf Course
Barnes took an early lead on the second hole and held off Smith, who kept the match close, never trailing by more than three before Barnes slowly pulled away on the back nine, going four up with three to go to win 4 and 3.
Harlie Bullinger vs. Matt Jones Lincoln Park Golf Course
A back-and-forth match saw Bullinger and Jones tied heading into the 17th hole. Jones birdied the hole to go one up, but Bullinger tied the match on the final hole with a par. In sudden death, Bullinger birdied the first hole to win 1-up.
Paul Zurek vs. Jared Nelson The Golf Club at Redlands Mesa
Another close match saw Zurek take an early lead before Nelson tied the match after eight holes. Nelson took the lead on the ninth hole and Zurek won three straight holes — Nos. 11-13 — to go 2-up. Nelson then won the next three holes to go 1-up heading into 17. Zurek won the hole and then won the final hole to advance.
Darrel Friesen vs. Stephen Kurtenbach Tiara Rado Golf Course
Friesen and Kurtenbach tied six holes and Kurtenbach won four. Friesen won eight holes to advance into the next round.