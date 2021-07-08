Makenzie Neil grew up in a family that enjoys hunting and competitive shooting.
She started shooting in 4-H when she was only 8 years old, and she was hooked.
Neil has been shooting competitively ever since, and this coming school year, she’ll get the chance to compete at Colorado Mesa University.
“I think it’s gonna be a pretty cool experience,” Neil said of CMU’s addition of shooting sports to its menu of club sports starting in the fall. “Just getting some shooters together and seeing what Mesa County has and what CMU has for shooters.”
The planning for the newest club sport has been in the works for about a year, said Reese Kegans, the director of club sports at CMU.
Walt Proulx, the general manager at Cameo Shooting and Education Range, approached Kegans about starting a club that could practice and compete at the center that opened in 2018.
“It took me about a year or so to think about how to navigate it. Guns will stay at the armory at the facility, guns won’t be on campus. OK, next hurdle. ...”
There’s a collegiate league for the sport, which is part of the criteria for having a club sport, but Kegans’ biggest concern was making sure the sport would be safe for students.
“How am I going to make sure that this is a safe discipline in the eyes of the president, the university, the community? OK, we do have the (police) substation on campus, we can do gun experience training at the facility, we can require all the kids to prove they are sport safe and certified so that way, anyone on the team can now teach other kids that are going to go shoot with them. Now it’s more like a learning tool to say, hey, besides shooting, we’re going to teach you gun safety.”
He talked with the campus safety officer, and reached out to several schools that offer shooting sports for advice on how to start a program.
Once he had a game plan, he got approval to start the program, and on Aug. 3 will have an informational meeting for students. He’s optimistic interest will be high.
“I grabbed a big room on campus that fits 150,” he said.
He’ll also have the meeting on Zoom and invite students to email him any questions. The club will start with rifle shooting, and at some point add archery and/or pistol shooting. Students on the team must be enrolled full-time at CMU and have shotgun experience.
Neil, for one, will be at the meeting, and she can’t wait.
She’s not only the team’s No. 1 recruit, she’s its top recruiter.
“I’ve talked to a couple friends who’ve kind of been interested in it,” she said. “I sent them the flyer and kind of given them the lowdown and they’re going to come to the interest meeting that we’re having in August. There’s a couple of people around my age that go to Mesa or are thinking about going to college that I’ve said, ‘Hey, we’re starting a shooting team, maybe you should come to Mesa and come join us,’ just a lot of 4-H kids that I know.”
The team will use Cameo and the Grand Junction Trap Club facilities on Orchard Mesa for practices and competition. CU-Colorado Springs and Colorado State both have programs and CMU’s informational flyer lists expected travel to Texas and Ohio for competition.
One of the next steps is to find a coach, and Neil said her father, Jason Neil, and uncle, Jim Neil, both competitive shooters, have already told her they’d like to help.
“There’s a lot of guys at Cameo and my dad and uncle are also competitive shotgun shooters and they’re super excited to help out, just be a part of it and see it develop,” said Makenzie, who is studying biology with an emphasis in ecology.
The junior from Rifle hopes to become a game warden with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She works at Cameo, and said the new team could open another avenue after graduation.
“My boss (Proulx) was like, well, maybe you could become a coach for a shooting team or something like that,” she said. “So that’s kind of been something in the back of my mind here lately, but you never know. But the plan is to be a game warden.”
Shooting sports brings the number of club sports at CMU to 22, Neil said, it’s just one more thing to attract students. Her experience at Cameo will come in handy, but said she doesn’t know all the tricks of the course.
“The course is great, just the surrounding environment is an awesome spot for a clay course,” she said. “The team’s really going to learn a lot.
“There’s some challenging targets on that course that’s really going to give some shooters some eye-opening things. It’s a little humbling.”