Colorado Mesa’s volleyball program has added a two-way threat and a player who will concentrate on beach volleyball.
Eaton High School senior Sydney Leffler will play both indoor and beach volleyball starting in the fall of 2021, with Izzy Burns, from Moscow, Idaho, signing with the beach club.
Leffler, a 5-foot-10 outside/opposite hitter, was an all-conference and honorable mention all-state player as a junior for the Reds in 2019. She’ll begin her senior high school season during Season C in March.
The Mavericks’ season, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, begins in late January.
“We are thrilled and feel very fortunate with the recent signing of Sydney Leffler,” volleyball coach Dave Fleming said in a release Monday. “She is a dynamic athlete that was getting looks from Division I and plays both right-side and outside. She made a very positive impression on her visit and we feel she will be a great fit for our team-first culture.”
Leffler said in the release she immediately felt welcome during her visit to Grand Junction and liked the culture of both the indoor and beach programs.
A 5-11 blocker, Burns is a two-time all-league player in indoor volleyball at Moscow High School, and she helped start her club beach program in 2015.
The aspiring music producer said in a release that CMU’s music program and beach volleyball team allow her to pursue both of her passions in college.
“Izzy is a strong well-rounded beach player, who brings a big presence at the net,” beach coach David Skaff said. “She’s strong competitor on the sand and in the classroom and we can’t wait to get her on campus!”