If it's late May, it must mean the baseball teams from Colorado Mesa and Angelo State are about to play one another, with a Division II World Series berth on the line.
This is the fifth time in the past seven seasons (not including 2020), the powerhouses from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Lone Star Conference will have met in either a regional or super regional. They're 3-3 in those games, all but one played in San Angelo, Texas, as is the case again this weekend in the South Central Super Regional best-of-three series.
Game 1 is at 6 p.m. (MDT) today, with Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with an if-necessary game to follow to determine who goes to Cary, North Carolina.
In the six previous games, a total of 12 runs have separated the teams. The largest winning margin was four, and in 2019, they played three one-run games in a classic series, with the Mavericks coming out on top in their run to the national championship game.
There's every indication this series could be an instant replay.
The Rams (48-11) are ranked No. 5 in the nation, the Mavericks (42-15) No. 10. Both teams are offensive juggernauts — CMU leads the nation in hitting (.372), Angelo is No. 3 (.362). Angelo State has scored a nation-leading 629 runs (10.6 per game), CMU is third at 589 (10.3).
They go about scoring runs a little differently — the Mavericks are a power-hitting team, with 122 home runs and 150 doubles.
Angelo State will string hits together for nine innings, with only 50 home runs this season, playing in the humidity of west central Texas, south of Lubbock, but the wind can whip through Foster Field.
Some key players and matchups in the series:
BIG HITTERS
You start with CMU's Haydn McGeary, the reigning Division II player of the year. The junior designated hitter leads the nation in batting average (.480), home runs (31), home runs per game (.53), hits (96) and is the only player in Division II with a slugging percentage above 1.000, at 1.040. He has 17 doubles, one triple and 31 home runs for 208 total bases in 200 at-bats. (Slugging percentage is determined by taking a player's total bases and dividing by at-bats). He's hit more home runs this season than any other college baseball player in the nation at any level.
Angelo's Justin Lee is no slouch. The senior outfielder is third in the nation in batting average (.453), 10th in RBI (77) and tied for fourth in hits (92). Not a huge home-run hitter (8), he has 20 doubles and a .709 slugging percentage. With guys on base, he's an RBI machine with 77, second on the team, and has a perfect fielding percentage, with 65 putouts and two assists.
GLUE GUYS
Caleb Farmer is No. 3 in the nation in home runs (27), 29th in batting average (.419), sixth in home runs per game (.47), tied for fourth in RBI (83), second to McGeary in total bases (201) and fourth in slugging percentage (.885). Farmer isn't just a hitter — he's one of the best third basemen in the nation, and showed off his fielding skills the past two weeks in tournament play, making several dazzling plays. He's made only six errors in 237 chances this season.
Angelo State first baseman Aaron Walters is hitting .398 — he led the Rams in hitting in 2021 at .410 — and leads the Rams with 81 RBI, which is sixth in Division II. He's the Rams' biggest home run threat with nine, has drawn 41 walks and gets on base in roughly half of his plate appearances. Defensively, he's made only one error in 479 chances.
BEHIND THE PLATE
Spencer Bramwell is tied for 10th in the nation with 22 home runs. Just as important as his offensive numbers (.380, 64 RBI) is his work behind the plate. Bramwell, a fifth-year senior, has a quick release and a cannon of an arm, a threat to snap-throw to any base at any time — he's picked four runners off this season.
Angelo has split its catching duties between Tripp Clark and Fruita Monument graduate Tyler Boggs, a transfer from Yavapai College (Arizona). Clark is hitting .291 with five home runs and 28 RBI, and Boggs is hitting .306 with two home runs and 20 RBI.
ON THE MOUND
The rotation for the three-game series likely shapes up with left-hander Kannon Handy (9-1, 4.19 ERA) pitching the opener, followed by another lefty, Ryan Day (6-1, 5.18) in Game 2, and right-hander Frankie Fitzgerald (3-2, 6.28) in Game 3. Blake Rohm is getting stronger after missing time with a sore shoulder and will likely pitch out the bullpen this week with a short series. Cooper Vasquez has become the Mavs' No. 1 out of the bullpen, with Cade Nicol putting together sensational back-to-back relief appearances the past two weeks, striking out 13 of 20 batters faced. Coach Chris Hanks gave Gage Edwards last week off after he struggled in the conference tournament, hoping to get him back on track.
The Rams will likely counter with left-hander Benjamin Elder (9-2, 3.28), in the opener. He's thrown 96 innings this season with 80 strikeouts and only 17 walks. Aaron Munson (9-2, 4.45) has been a solid No. 2 and Jake Rogers (10-2, 6.14) is a candidate for the “if” game start. Carson Childers has been outstanding in the closer's role, going 8-1 with two saves in 21 appearances. He can also start, as he did in the final game of last week's tournament, and he's struck out 78 in 75 innings of work.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CMU's depth has been the key all season, but almost overlooked is the season center fielder Johnny Carr has put together. He's not a typical No. 9 hitter — Carr is third on the team with a .384 batting average, helping the Mavericks get back to the powerful top half of the lineup. He's got good speed, and he's played flawlessly in center field, cutting balls off in the gap and has no errors, 111 putouts and two assists in 113 chances.
Angelo freshman second baseman Austin Beck is hitting .423, which is second on the team and 24th in the nation, with 16 doubles, six home runs and 58 RBI. He's stolen 33 bases in 40 attempts on a team that's stolen 176 this season. He's made a team-high 15 errors (.938) but has turned 35 double plays.
OFF THE BENCH
If the Mavs have runners on base in a crucial situation, the ace in the hole is Julian Boyd. With runners on base, Boyd is hitting .490 (24 for 49) as opposed to .316 (12 for 38) with the bases empty. He's 5 for 6 with the bases loaded, hits .500 with runners in scoring position and he rarely makes the third out, hitting .618 with two out.
Tayten Tredaway, the Rams' backup first baseman/designated hitter, has started 39 games and is hitting .312 with 33 RBI. The freshman transfer from Seminole State (Oklahoma) has split time as the DH with Jordan Williams (.375, 37 RBI).
THE COACHES
Hanks is in his 24th season as the Mavs' skipper, with 940 wins. He's taken the Mavericks to the World Series four times, with two runner-up finishes. He's quick to say his success lies with his veteran staff. Third-base coach Steve Woytek is in his 21st and final season — he takes over as the athletic director at Grand Junction High School in June. First-base and associate head coach Sean McKinney, a former second baseman at Mesa, is in his 13th season and Jeff Rodgers, who pitched at Mesa, is in his 27th season as the pitching coach. Bullpen coach Phil McCowan is in his 28th season and former CMU shortstop Zach McLeod is in his second year as a graduate assistant.
Kevin Brooks is the only coach Angelo has ever had, starting the program in 2005 and has won 683 games. He, too, has four World Series appearances, reaching the semifinals in 2021.
This is one of the most experienced teams Hanks has fielded. It's a fun-loving group, which Hanks is OK with, as long as they stay locked in come game time.
“This has been a very special group,” Hanks said after the Mavs' regional victory. “I love these guys from the bottom of my heart, and you know, I'm going to enjoy every last second that we have to coach these guys.”