It’s no surprise that Colorado Mesa and Angelo State are in the first NCAA South Central Regional baseball ranking, released Wednesday. The two have built a regional rivalry in recent years, with the Mavericks winning the 2019 super regional and the Rams getting their revenge last season to reach the Division II World Series.

They could be on another collision course this spring, with only percentage points separating the two in the various categories that determine regional seeds. The powerhouse teams in their respective conferences are among eight teams under consideration for six regional berths in the first official NCAA regional ranking of the season.