It’s no surprise that Colorado Mesa and Angelo State are in the first NCAA South Central Regional baseball ranking, released Wednesday. The two have built a regional rivalry in recent years, with the Mavericks winning the 2019 super regional and the Rams getting their revenge last season to reach the Division II World Series.
They could be on another collision course this spring, with only percentage points separating the two in the various categories that determine regional seeds. The powerhouse teams in their respective conferences are among eight teams under consideration for six regional berths in the first official NCAA regional ranking of the season.
In the first of three weekly rankings in all team sports, the NCAA alphabetically lists the teams under consideration. After that, teams are ranked, with one of CMU’s spring teams in contention and another one spot out entering the final week of the regular season.
Colorado Mesa’s men’s lacrosse team is No. 6 in the South Region, which will take six teams to the playoffs. Unlike other sports, the winner of the conference tournament in men’s and women’s lacrosse does not receive an automatic bid to regionals, and as one of the few teams in the West, the Mavericks have an uphill battle every year to reach the national playoffs.
CMU traditionally takes a couple of trips east to face teams in the South Region, and this season went 5-2 in those games, including a victory over Rollins College, which was ranked No. 7 in the nation at the time, and No. 20 Florida Tech.
Their two losses were to No. 3 Tampa and Belmont Abbey, which was receiving votes in the national rankings. Belmont Abbey is now ranked No. 17 and Florida Tech and Rollins are in the receiving votes category, along with the Mavericks, who also have a win over No. 19 Rockhurst.
The Mavericks (12-2), who have clinched the No. 1 seed in the four-team RMAC tournament, close out the regular season at home this weekend, facing CSU Pueblo today and Adams State on Sunday. The conference tournament is May 4-6 at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The women’s lacrosse team is one spot out in the Midwest Region, ranked fifth after its upset victory last week against Regis, which is ranked No. 1 in the region. Like the men, the women played several ranked teams this season, but lost to five of those teams before beating Regis, the first win against a nationally ranked team in program history.
The Mavs (9-5), wrap up the regular season at Westminster on Saturday, with the four-team conference tournament May 5-7, likely at Regis, unless Fort Lewis upsets the Rangers today and CMU defeats Westminster.
The softball team is not one of 10 teams in the regional rankings, and will have to win the RMAC tournament next week at All Star Park in Lakewood to extend its season.
In the baseball breakdown, the Mavericks (33-9), ranked No. 4 in the Collegiate Baseball national rankings, are first in the Ratings Percentage Index with a score of .592 — Angelo State (38-6), which is ranked No. 1 in the nation, is second with a .590 RPI. In the DII performance indicator, CMU is at 21.905, Angelo State at 21.818.
The Rams are 13-3 (.813) against teams above .500, the Mavericks 12-3 (.800). In the region, Angelo has a .864 winning percentage, CMU .795, but Mesa’s strength of schedule, thanks in part to the three-game series against Rollins, is .538, Angelo’s .499.
The University of Texas at Tyler, St. Edward’s and MSU Denver are the next three highest ranked teams in the regional RPI.
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Mavericks, 22-2 in the conference, are in position to win their 11th straight RMAC title. CMU needs to win five of its final eight games against New Mexico Highlands and Adams State, who have a combined 9-39 conference record.
Mesa qualified 62 athletes for this weekend’s RMAC outdoor track & field championships in Chadron, Nebraska, with 99 entries in the 44 events (22 for each gender). Athletes qualify by being ranked in the top 24 of each event during the regular season.
There are no automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Division II national meet — the field is selected based on provisional qualifying standards. Entering the conference meet, CMU has 18 provisional qualifying marks in 16 events.