The Colorado Mesa men's and women's basketball teams had a total of 11 players selected Thursday for the RMAC All-Academic teams, including four first-team selections.
Kylie Kravig and Levi Dombro were selected to first team based on their perfect 4.0 GPAs. Joining Kravig, an exercise science major, and Dombro, an environmental science major, on the first team were men's players Trevor Baskin (3.66, business administration and finance) and Reece Johnson (3.92, exercise science).
Six Mavs — four women and two men — made RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll. For the women, Emily Cavey (4.0, business administration), Sara Geddes (3.315, psychology), Leah Redding (3.632, sport management) and Josee Steadman (3.838, business administration/marketing) all made the team. For the men, Michael McCurry (3.65, business administration and finance) and Isaac Jessup (3.65, animation, film, photography and motion design) were chosen.
To be eligible for selection to the 10-player first team, a student-athlete must have a 3.50 or higher GPA. Those not selected were automatically placed on the honor roll, which requires a minimum 3.30 or higher GPA.
Student-athletes must also have been at nominating institution for one complete academic year prior to the start of the basketball season and have used a season of eligibility this year.
In addition to the RMAC All-Academic honors, the CMU men's and women's swimming and diving teams continued to showcase their academic skills.
Both Maverick teams were recognized for their continued academic strength as each were selected as CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) Scholar All-America Teams for the 2022 fall semester.
The Maverick women have achieved the honor in each of the past 19 semesters dating back to the fall of 2013. The Maverick men have now been selected in 11 out of the past 12 semesters.
The Maverick women earned the honor after posting a team GPA of 3.53 during the semester, the highest of the four RMAC squads to receive the honor. The men had a GPA of 3.30.
College Wrestling
Mavericks get past CSU Pueblo
Braeson Lewis’ pin in the 174-pound match helped No. 12 Colorado Mesa defeat CSU Pueblo 27-16 on Thursday night in Pueblo.
Leading only 14-13 and on a three-match losing streak, Lewis reversed that trend when he dominated Ricard Palomar in the first period, ultimately pinning him in 2 minutes, 19 seconds. Jason Bynarowicz followed Lewis’ win with an exciting finish, scoring a reversal at the horn to pull out an 8-6 victory.
Dawson Collins, ranked sixth at 125, and Collin Metzger, No. 9 at 133, got CMU off to a fast start with a pair of major decisions. Collins dominated Dominick Castro 13-1 and Metzger cruised to an 11-0 win over Devin Lueck. Denim Torgenson followed with a pin at 141 and the Mavs led 14-0.
The ThunderWolves got a 16-8 major decision at 149 and then beat two of the Mavs’ ranked wrestlers. Sixth-ranked Ryan Wheeler was pinned by Cyruss Meeks in 6:33 at 157 and ninth-ranked Gus Dalton lost 7-6 at 165.
Kash Anderson scored Mesa’s third major decision win with a 15-2 domination at 197 and Ruben Samuelson lost 4-2 in the final match of the night.