The Colorado Mesa men's and women's basketball teams had a total of 11 players selected Thursday for the RMAC All-Academic teams, including four first-team selections.

Kylie Kravig and Levi Dombro were selected to first team based on their perfect 4.0 GPAs. Joining Kravig, an exercise science major, and Dombro, an environmental science major, on the first team were men's players Trevor Baskin (3.66, business administration and finance) and Reece Johnson (3.92, exercise science).