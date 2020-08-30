Their platform as athletes doesn’t have anywhere near the reach of LeBron James, Matt Kemp or any of the professional athletes who boycotted games last week to call attention to continuing racial problems in America.
But that doesn’t mean Colorado Mesa athletes aren’t trying to use their status to make a difference locally.
“I think what’s going on is showing true colors,” junior quarterback Aaron Howard said. “I think people need to understand that good things in sports are going on. We’re not going to boycott, because we’re going to show people from different cultures and different backgrounds can come together for one common goal, which the country should be doing.”
Howard is involved with CMU’s Turning the Corner on Racism committee, and earlier this month met with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. He’s talked several times with Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker about issues between Blacks and law enforcement, including after Jacob Blake was shot in Wisconsin. That shooting, and the subsequent protests there, prompted NBA, WNBA and MLB teams or individual players, and then the entire NBA and NHL to make a statement by halting their games and playoffs late last week.
Seeing professional athletes of all races take a stand is gratifying, said the three CMU Black student-athletes who met with The Daily Sentinel on Friday afternoon — Howard, teammate Damar’ren Mitchell and women’s basketball player Dani Turner — and they hope it brings not just attention, but action, to solve racial issues.
“There’s definitely a level of frustration because we do seem to see things happening over and over again,” Turner said of the death of George Floyd, then the shooting of Blake, and the handling of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who traveled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, with an AR-15 rifle and allegedly shot three people during a demonstration protesting Blake’s shooting. Rittenhouse then reportedly walked toward police without being stopped or disarmed. He was charged two days later with intentional and reckless homicide.
Howard said he believes had Rittenhouse been Black, officers would have ordered or forced him to the ground instead of driving past.
“We’re taught as kids we want to rewrite history, but it’s kind of going back on that. We’re making history, but for the wrong reasons,” Turner said.
What the CMU student-athletes are trying to do is help educate their teammates, classmates and residents of Grand Junction about how Blacks are treated in the U.S.
“I think we know people have our back,” Howard said. “We’re trying to change a minute group that we’re facing the bias that’s in people’s minds. ... I don’t think it’s a problem of straight racism any more, someone calling somebody the ‘N’ word out loud out of their car, you have those people, but it’s really the biases that subconsciously are in the back of their head, that’s what the fight is against.
“I do think the NBA and professional teams have our backs and I think some people in the community have our backs, but I think we need a little bit more, and more conversations. That’s what needs to keep happening, to be honest. I want us to fix this issue, but until we fix it, it’s going to keep happening.”
It starts, they say, with something as simple as saying hello to someone of a different race in class.
“I’m a leader, but I’m not the kind of leader who goes to clubs (like the Black Student Alliance on campus),” said Mitchell, who is rarely not smiling, unless he’s running down a wide receiver on the football field. “When we’re on campus, I make friends, with not (only) athletes, with everybody. I’m trying to make friends with everybody. I’ve got one kid in a class named Tyler, we’re always, hey man ... We’re all equal; I just want to talk to him, and everyone around us, white, Black, you can be friends with everybody. Everybody can be friends, you can love each other. That’s how I touch campus, I go up, fist-bump everybody, how you doing? I take them under my wing.”
Those seemingly small acts, plus open discussions with their teammates about race, they hope, make a difference.
Howard is from Chandler, Arizona, Mitchell is from Houston, Texas, and Turner is from Boca Raton, Florida, and all wondered how they would be viewed off the playing field in Grand Junction.
“Sometimes when I’m walking downtown I notice people staring at me because I look different,” Turner said, “or (they say) ‘Oh, my gosh, how did you get your hair like that, what do you do?’ This is just my natural hair, it’s nothing I specifically do. I can say that when I got here it was a major shock culturally because there are not many people who look like me around here.”
When Tremaine Jackson was hired as CMU’s football coach in December, he became the school’s first Black head coach, and three of his full-time assistant coaches are Black. Jackson was quick to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement in town, and having a coach who can relate to what the Black players are feeling has made a difference.
“When all the Black Lives Matter protests were going down, Coach Jack was the first person out there,” Mitchell said. “Chief Shoemaker, he asked him, where are we going? He said, we’re going back to the station and we’re going to talk about this. Most of us on the team went to the police station and talked about it, shook Chief Shoemaker’s hand, and Coach Jack even helped a young man who just got out of prison.”
Howard said the previous staff was open to helping Black players, but now, players feel they have a staff that understands what they’re facing.
“It’s definitely helped me by fully understanding where we’re coming from,” Howard said. “They understand how we were raised, how we were growing up, and how our moms talked to us and their moms talked to them. We’re all speaking the same language, so the understanding part is enormous.”
With the fall season on hold and practices not starting until next week, several players, Black and white, were huddled in Jackson’s office late Friday afternoon playing Madden football, reinforcing what Howard called a culture of being more than coach-player relationships.
The talks they’ve had with teammates aren’t always easy.
“Some people on our team try to say, all lives matter, cops’ lives matter,” Mitchell said. “Some guys on the team say that because they’re from Grand Junction, they haven’t seen what most of us have seen with public brutality.
“When they finally saw this last video of Blake being shot in the back seven times, ‘OK, now we understand where you’re coming from.’ But they still won’t be able to understand what we go through as Black athletes. They won’t be able to understand, but they try to understand. That’s what’s bringing us all together, closer.”
Keeping the conversations from escalating into shouting matches is crucial toward making progress, Howard said.
“I’ve had some great white people who have helped me get to where I am and help me get a seat at the table to make the change,” Howard said. “President (Tim) Foster, John Marshall (CMU’s vice president of student services), where I get to go talk to the senators, talk to the attorney general, to make changes for this.
“That example of being with those people who sometimes not many people of color get to talk to, is one way of change I can show Black kids, you can go and talk to these people and they’ll listen, actually make change.”
Howard talked about his experience getting to know white co-workers at his summer job, and how one told him by doing that, Howard became “not just a cool Black person; he has a name. He’s Aaron, not just a Black guy.”
And there’s one more thing that can bring about change, Howard said:
“The third (way) is love, just loving each other. If you see somebody struggling, just go over and help them.”