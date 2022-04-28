Colorado Mesa’s success against winning teams has the Mavericks ranked No. 1 in the first NCAA Division II South Central Regional poll.
The Mavericks (31-9) are 18-8 against teams above .500, including a 4-0 record against Azusa Pacific, No. 2 in the West Region, and splitting a four-game series against Northwest Nazarene, ranked eighth in the West.
Mesa, ranked No. 11 in the Collegiate Baseball national poll, has an RPI of .587, just ahead of No. 2 Angelo State’s .582 RPI.
The RMAC Tournament champion will receive an automatic bid to regionals in baseball and softball, with teams ranked No. 1 in the final regional poll after the respective conference tournaments awarded host duties.
Two other teams are in the hunt for regional berths this spring, with the softball team moving up two spots to No. 7 after splitting a four-game series with Colorado Christian, which stayed at No. 10. The University of Texas-Tyler is ranked No. 1 in the region.
The Mavericks (39-7, 31-3 RMAC) can clinch a tie or the outright RMAC title against Chadron State, with doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday at the CMU Softball Stadium. CMU and Colorado Christian are tied for the lead and if they finish the season in a tie, the No. 1 seed will be determined by the conference points system.
In unofficial tallying, the Mavericks have a slight lead in the points system, but that can change depending on final records of RMAC opponents — teams are awarded more points for defeating teams above .500.
The women’s lacrosse team is ranked No. 6 in the West Region entering the final week of the regular season. The Mavericks host CU-Colorado Springs on Thursday and Regis, No. 3 in the region, on Saturday before next week’s RMAC Tournament.
The men’s lacrosse team is not listed in the top eight in the South Region, and is 13th in the RPI. Men’s lacrosse has only two regions, so any losses to teams in the region hurt CMU’s postseason chances.