The second-ranked Colorado Mesa University baseball team won twice Sunday at Suplizio Field, beating Adams State 25-1 and Regis 6-3.
Against the Grizzlies (2-12, 1-9 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference), the Mavericks (16-2, 12-1 RMAC) trailed 1-0 after the first inning but dominated the rest of the game, scoring 15 runs in the seventh and eighth innings to turn the contest into anything but.
Tanner Rempel drove in four runs on two hits and scored three runs. Connor Shadroo had three runs, hits and RBI. Trevin Reynolds also drove in three runs on one hit. On the mound, Kannon Handy improved to 2-0 with a seven-inning, 11-strikeout effort.
Against the Rangers (15-4, 11-4 RMAC), Haydn McGreary and Jonathan Gonzalez drove in a run in each of the first two innings and Conrad Villafuerte homered to left field in the fourth to lift CMU to a 3-0 lead. Regis cut the lead to 3-2, but Tanner Garner scored on a throwing error in the sixth inning and McGeary hit a two-run home run in the seventh to help the Mavericks pull away for another crucial conference win.
SOFTBALL
Colorado Mesa stayed undefeated at 14-0 with a road doubleheader sweep of Regis, 10-8 and 6-0.
The Mavericks scored nine runs in the second inning of the first game and held off a late charge by the Rangers (11-5, 8-4 RMAC). Aislyn Sharp drove in a team-high three runs.
In the second game, Ellie Smith, the winning pitcher of the first game, hit two home runs. Paige Adair was dominant in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out 12 batters.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lila Dere scored two goals, including one inside the opening 100 seconds, as Colorado Mesa rolled 3-0 at home over Black Hills State. The Mavericks improved to 3-2-1 (1-1-0 RMAC).
Dere’s first goal was assisted by Carli Dare. Right before halftime, Samantha Howshar’s pass found Tallin Nieman, who put the ball in the back of the net for a 2-0 halftime lead. Shortly after halftime, Dere scored the team’s third, assisted by Paige Vogel.
CMU didn’t allow Black Hills State (0-8-0, 0-2-0 RMAC) to attempt a shot.
MEN’S SOCCER
Ethan Anderson’s goal right before halftime sparked a second-half flurry for Colorado Mesa in a 4-0 home win over South Dakota Mines.
Joey Joiner, Daisuke Takanaka and Fernando Morales all scored in the second half as the Mavericks (1-0-1, 1-0-1 RMAC) earned their first win of the season. The Hardrockers (1-3-0, 0-3-0 RMAC) attempted two shots to Colorado Mesa’s 29.