The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is generally known for having offensive-minded baseball and softball teams.
That being said, the teams at Colorado Mesa flat-out rake.
Both teams lead the nation in batting average and runs scored — the top-ranked Mavs’ baseball team is hitting .408 as a team and has scored 381 runs this season, 14.7 per game. The No. 14 softball team is hitting .393 and has scored 287 runs, an average of 10.25 per game.
The softball team’s scoring average could be even higher were it not for the run rule — CMU has shortened 16 games by being ahead by eight or more runs after five innings.
“I’ve always said that our lineup is one gnarly lineup to throw to,” senior center fielder Brooke Doumer said earlier this week. “If I was the other team, I wouldn’t want to throw it to us. So as long as all of us continue to be really hard outs, then we’re all gonna have success and we’re going to be successful, and those teams are not going to want to throw to us.”
Doumer, who hits in the leadoff spot, put on a power show last week, hitting home runs in three consecutive at-bats in three consecutive innings (one to left field, one to right and one to center), tying Kelly Adams Reece’s record. Doumer scores a nation-leading 1.71 runs a game. Right fielder Lauren Wedman is second at 1.68 runs per game.
At times, the baseball team will turn a close game into a rout in a single inning. Case in point: the Mavericks led 4-3 entering the fifth inning on Sunday. A six-run fifth, one run in the sixth and then an 18-batter, 13-run onslaught ensued in the seventh, turning a nail-biter into a 27-4 shellacking.
In that inning alone, CMU coach Chris Hanks sent in four pinch-hitters, all of whom reached base (two singles, one double and a walk).
The Mavericks (24-2, 21-1 RMAC), who face New Mexico Highlands this weekend at Suplizio Field, have scored 15 or more runs in a game 12 times this season and have put up 20 or more eight times. When games get out of hand, Hanks starts the parade of guys off the bench, part of his philosophy of “when the game finds you, make sure it finds you ready.”
Another of his favorite sayings, “handle the attaboy,” comes into play on a daily basis with national rankings and stats.
“Back when I started coaching, you could hide the stats from the guys, but today, you can’t do that,” Hanks said. “So they’re going to look at them, they’re going to get a lot of pats on the back when they do things well. I think it’s my job as a coach to keep them grounded, and then if they don’t do a good job of it, point out when that occurs so they can make an adjustment the next time they have some success.”
Both teams have players putting up mind-boggling offensive stats.
Haydn McGeary, the baseball team’s power-hitting DH, leads the nation in hits per game (2.04), is second in RBI (53), third in batting average (.510), fourth in doubles (15) and seventh in slugging (.980). Matt Turner is tied for 20th in the nation in home runs (11), with McGeary one back.
Wedman was the softball team’s leading hitter last season when the season abruptly ended, and she picked up right where she left off.
The sophomore is second in all of Division II with a .578 batting average, only .001 point behind the national leader, who has played half as many games. She’s tied for second with six triples, is third in on-base percentage (.633), tied for sixth in hits (52) and is sixth in slugging percentage (1.067, 96 total bases in 90 at-bats).
Ellie Smith leads the nation with 18 doubles and is tied for third with 51 RBI.
With only two losses each, neither team is used to being on the short end of the stick. It happened Saturday to the softball team, ending a 10-game winning streak. They responded Sunday with two run-rule victories.
They figure to be pushed again this weekend, hosting Colorado Christian in their final home series of the regular season. The Cougars (22-3) are right behind CMU in the conference standings.
Colorado Mesa (26-2) is the only RMAC school this week under consideration for a spot in the South Central Regional playoffs.
“We’ve been preparing for them for the last couple of weeks. They’re going to be a similar team to us,” CMU interim coach Mercedes Bohte said.
”It’s nice competition, basically thinking we’re playing ourselves. Hopefully it gets a little bit easier, but as long as we can hit the right pitches and be aggressive, be aggressive on the bases, we should be able to score more runs than them.”