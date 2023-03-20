One win by blowout and another in come-from-behind fashion gave Colorado Mesa’s baseball team a doubleheader sweep of Colorado School of Mines on Sunday in Golden.
The Mavericks (17-7, 6-1 RMAC) routed Mines for the second straight game, 19-3, in the opener, then rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win 5-3.
Second baseman Jonathan Gonzalez continued his hot streak in the opening game with a pair of hits and four RBI, and when the game got out of hand, CMU coach Chris Hanks started sending in the reserves. The replacement for Gonzalez, freshman Kennedy Hara, delivered a two-run home run in the seventh inning, one of Mesa’s 17 hits.
Harrison Rodgers went 4 for 6, drove in three runs, scored three, doubled and hit his sixth home run of the season. The Mavericks’ shortstop and leadoff hitter raised his batting average to .378. His home run followed Hara’s in the seventh.
The top half of first inning of the opener took nearly 30 minutes, with the Mavericks sending 10 men to the plate and scoring five runs.
CMU scored in all but the fifth and sixth innings, breaking the game open with an eight-run fourth inning.
Kannon Handy (3-0) struck out nine in four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. The only trouble he had was walking batters, with four. Jared Ure struck out four of the six batters he faced and Brenden Morris struck out the side in the seventh.
The second game of the doubleheader moved at a much brisker pace, and David Craig (2-0), who relieved Jacob Rhoades in the bottom of the third in a 3-3 game, allowed only one hit through the fifth.
Caleb Thomasen put the Mavs on top with an RBI double to left-center in the fourth inning, scoring Stevenson Reynolds from first base. Reynolds, who went 3 for 3, led off the sixth with a double and moved up on a ground ball, then gave the Mavs a 5-3 lead when he scored on a wild pitch.
Anthony Durbano earned his fourth save, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and retiring three straight batters in the seventh with a runner on base.
Softball
The pitchers took center stage over the weekend, throwing three shutouts and allowing only three runs in CMU’s four-game sweep of CU-Colorado Springs.
Hannah Sattler threw a two-hit shutout in a 10-0 win in Sunday’s opening game at Bus Bergman Sports Complex and freshman Marisa Nehm picked up the first shutout of her college career in a 5-0 win in the series finale.
Sattler (10-4) hasn’t allowed a run in the past three games and took advantage of a three-home run third inning in the five-inning victory. She struck out three an didn’t allow a walk.
Myah Arrieta and Ashley Bradford hit back-to-back solo shots in the third and Brandi Haller hit another in the inning to put the Mavericks (19-8, 17-2 RMAC) up 4-0. Six more runs came across in the fourth when Rylee Crouch drove in one run with a base hit, Haller stroked a two-run single and Iliana Mendoza hit a three-run home run, her first of the season.
Sattler retired the final 12 UCCS batters.
Nehm and the Mountain Lions’ Braelyne Crenshaw went toe-to-toe for five innings, with Arrieta’s home run leading off the third providing the only run. In the sixth, though, five hits and some heads-up base running helped the Mavs break it open.
With runners at first and second, Aislyn Sharp singled up the middle, with shortstop Sydney King making a diving stop to keep the ball in the infield. Mendoza reached second, and Makayla Westmoreland, who took off from second on contact, scored.
Nehm (3-0), who struck out one and scattered five hits, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning by starting a 1-2-3 game-ending double play.
CMU, which outscored the Mountain Lions (8-11, 5-15) 25-3, is on a 12-game winning streak.