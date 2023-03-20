CMU Baseball
Buy Now

FILE — Colorado Mesa's Jonathan Gonzalez had four RBI in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against Colorado School of Mines in Golden. The Mavericks swept the Orediggers 19-3 and 5-3.

 Scott Crabtree

One win by blowout and another in come-from-behind fashion gave Colorado Mesa’s baseball team a doubleheader sweep of Colorado School of Mines on Sunday in Golden.

The Mavericks (17-7, 6-1 RMAC) routed Mines for the second straight game, 19-3, in the opener, then rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win 5-3.