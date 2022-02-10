Guarding against complacency when you’ve won the past nine conference championships and 14 of the past 16, and the only thing that’s kept you out of the NCAA playoffs since 2009 was a global pandemic, really isn’t all that hard.
“We’ve seen a lot, but the one thing we haven’t seen is the national championship,” said Spencer Bramwell, the senior catcher for the Colorado Mesa baseball team. “We’ve got to go out there and win every day to get there, so I feel like having that on our minds, or out in front of us, is just enough for me to be excited to play every day.”
CMU coach Chris Hanks said when you return virtually the entire starting lineup, save for a couple of outfielders and pitchers, getting complacent could be a concern. To combat that, he’s challenged his veterans to play like kids again — experienced kids.
“We’re challenging those guys to go out and prove something,” he said. “They need to play with the mentality of when they were sophomores, only now they’re more experienced, they’re older, they’re more mature, but they need to play with some of that youthful carefree-ness, where they’re not worrying about living up to anything.”
After being ranked No. 1 in the nation much of last season after a national runner-up finish in 2019, the Mavericks not only lost the RMAC Tournament on their home field, but were eliminated in the regional playoffs.
“We had a good start, but kinda, you know, everything fizzled out at the end,” Bramwell said. “Just the ability to go out there and compete and have one last round with the guys who have been here for five years is what I’m looking forward to.”
Senior third baseman Caleb Farmer called this season their “last rodeo, so leaving our mark on the program for another year” is a motivating factor.
“A lot of us are using last year as fuel, being ranked so high and having expectations and coming up short. That is adding fuel to the fire,” said Farmer, who hit .362 with six home runs and 41 RBI.
Topping the list of returning starters is Division II national player of the year Haydn McGeary, the Mavs’ 6-foot-5, 235-pound designated hitter. McGeary hit .481 with 20 home runs and 88 RBI, struck out only 20 times in 183 at-bats and walked 19 times. He’s only three home runs away from tying CMU’s career record of 43, held by Chris McClure.
He’ll still be the Mavs’ primary DH, but will also spell Bramwell behind the plate, can play first base and, Hanks said, could work into the outfield rotation. McGeary is expected to be heavily scouted again this season, and seeing him defensively can only help his draft stock.
“I don’t think playing him in a position or sitting somebody else down is going to hurt our team. That’s back to my point about some unconventional aspects,” Hanks said. “I think it actually strengthens our team. It affords us an ability to get more bats in the lineup when those are needed. It affords us the opportunity to get our best defense in and make changes at any point in time based on what we need.
”Do we need a speed guy, a power guy, do we need a defender or a hitter? These guys, this group of guys, this team, is going to need to buy in and I believe that’s how we’re going to play it.”
Mesa returns seven it its top nine hitters from last season, a group that combined to hit .387 with 87 home runs (of 109 total) and 348 RBI (of 555). The infield of Jordan Stubbings (1B), Harrison Rodgers (2B), Chase Hamilton (SS) and Farmer returns intact, with Bramwell behind the plate.
Matthew Turner, who hit .390 with a team-high 23 home runs, will anchor the outfield along with Johnny Carr and Conrad Villafuerte. As has been the case the past several years, the Mavericks have enviable depth, and Hanks plans to use it to keep players fresh and hungry.
He and pitching coach Jeff Rodgers will take the first few weeks of the season to determine the pitching rotation, which lost Andrew Morris, who transferred to Texas Tech, and Trevin Reynolds, who graduated.
“It’s fun to catch the guys, see a different look on the mound,” Bramwell said. “Our rotation and our bullpen look a lot different than it has in years past, so it’s been fun to learn and see what these guys can do.”
A pair of lefties, Ryan Day, who was 8-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 83 strikeouts to only 14 walks in 68 innings, and Kannon Handy, who was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA, striking out 72 with 32 walks in 56 1/3 innings, are projected to be mainstays.
Also back is reliever Frankie Fitzgerald, who missed the end of last season with an injury, and could get a chance to start, along with Josh Danyliw and newcomers Cooper Vasquez (a sophomore right-hander from Ohlone College) and Dave Henderson (a senior righty who transferred from Pittsburg State, Kansas).
“We have a new player, Joey Mazzetti (a sophomore right-hander who transferred from Northern Colorado) who’s looked really good, and Isaac Hayen had the best fall of any of our pitchers,” Hanks said. “He was out last year recovering from arm surgery. We’re going to see guys in different roles, some of the starters will probably work out of the pen early. We’re going to find out what we have and we’re going to build our pitching staff.”
The Mavericks, picked to win the RMAC again, are ranked No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll and No. 4 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. They open the season with a four-game series against No. 22 Azusa Pacific in California today through Saturday.
And although Farmer said the Mavs plan to focus on that day’s game instead of the end goal, coming up short last spring still drives this team.
“Everyone’s still (ticked) off about the way it ended,” Bramwell said. “We (he and Farmer) were both on the team a couple of years ago that lost the national championship game and that still feels fresh, so having that chip on our shoulder going to practice every day, wanting to work hard, wanting to get better, that’s going to fuel us throughout the year and it’s gonna help our team get better.”