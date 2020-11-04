Opting out.
The term was never part of everyday discussions in sports, but now, rarely a day goes by that it isn’t used.
“Some of our upperclasmen have been working through the opting-out thing and getting a sense for what’s best for them,” Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge said.
Some of CMU’s seniors, including big man Ethan Richardson, were planning to opt out of this season until the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for winter sport athletes.
That signaled a return to the court for players who were planning to wait for the 2021-22 basketball season, which, they hope, will be one complete with nonconference, conference and tournament play.
“It definitely helps now we can go about our year with no worries, kind of,” senior guard Georgie Dancer said. “Most people would think this season doesn’t count, but to us it counts. If we win a championship, we’re champions.
“It’s that type of mindset; we can go in not worrying that our season, like Coach said, our season being cut short and like the seniors last year not being able to come back and finish it off. It gives us that drive to just go.”
It’s not as if this season is a given — New Mexico Highlands, part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, has suspended all sports until Jan. 1 and the basketball and wrestling teams aren’t even practicing. Basketball season, a 22-game conference-only slate, is set to begin Dec. 4. No decision has been made by the RMAC presidents on how or if the conference will proceed with winter sports.
The way last season ended, with the men’s team turning around in Denver as it was traveling to the South Central Regional tournament, and the women’s team checking out of its hotel only hours after checking in at the regional, leaves a feeling of unfinished business.
“It was heartbreaking to know we had to return home the same day we flew out, not even having the opportunity to go out and play,” said Dani Turner, a senior guard who was an honorable mention All-American last season.
“It’s in the back of everybody’s minds and we want to show that we weren’t finished.”
DeGeorge understands the trepidation the seniors, especially, feel this season. They thought this season would be back to “normal,” the pandemic would have passed and the chance of having their seasons scrubbed not even a thought.
“The veterans got the carpet pulled out from underneath them and they were a little more hesitant, do we want to go through this again or just wait a year?” DeGeorge said. “Those are totally understandable feelings and anybody who went through that nationwide, it leaves an impact on you in a way that I don’t think any of us fully understand or appreciate.
“The NCAA has done the right thing and given everybody their year back so we can all play without worries about it being an incomplete final experience for our seniors like it was for our seniors last year.”
Many of the seniors plan to take advantage of the extra year. It isn’t an easy process, however.
“We’re having those conversations right now,” said women’s coach Taylor Wagner, who has eight seniors this season. “It is going to affect recruiting. Academically they need to know what they can do, what they can get into, whether it’s a master’s program or another major. We’ve talked about it so they have a sense of knowing what they have to do over the next three semesters to get things done. I feel like we’ve been proactive with it and a lot of girls want to come back and play.
“It’s special here. We don’t know what’s going to happen this year, but I don’t really care and they don’t, either. We just want to play. We’ve talked about being the best-prepared team mentally. We know there’s going to be some ups and downs and if we can handle it better than other teams, I like our chances.”
DeGeorge is also talking with his five seniors about their options, and, like Wagner, will have to make some tough choices in recruiting. He signed six high school players for this year’s team, and has four freshmen coming off redshirt seasons.
With everyone retaining this year’s eligibility status next year, it has coaches faced with a unique opportunity — no one really needs to redshirt, because everybody is redshirting.
“You’d like to develop some young guys as we go along since everybody’s getting the year back,” DeGeorge said. “So how do you balance that so you’re putting the best product out and putting ourselves in the best position to win every night, but also getting guys ready for a two-year stint (as freshmen) rather than one year? It’s a good problem to have.
“Recruiting has been interesting. I feel bad for this senior class in high school. We’re getting inundated, I’m getting 30, 40 emails a day from kids, calls every day. They’re just trying to find a spot, and we don’t know if we’re going to have spots or not. We still don’t. … We haven’t had all the conversations with the seniors to know their plans yet.
“It’s one of those years you have to take it day by day.”