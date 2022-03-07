Both Colorado Mesa basketball teams will travel to Texas this week for the South Central Regional tournaments, the first round of the NCAA Division II national championships.
The CMU men (24-9) drew the No. 4 seed, down one spot from last week’s regional ranking after falling to Regis in the RMAC Tournament semifinals, and play Texas A&M-Kingsville (18-10) in Saturday’s first round in Lubbock, Texas.
The CMU women (23-6), who lost to Metro State in the RMAC Tournament semifinals, tumbled from No. 4 to No. 8 in the region and will have a rematch with top-seeded West Texas A&M (23-10) in the first round on Friday in Canyon, Texas.
Lubbock Christian (26-3) is the No. 1 seed in the men’s tournament and will host the regional, facing Texas A&M-Commerce (17-8). Last year’s national runner-up, West Texas A&M (27-6) is the No. 2 seed and plays No. 7 Angelo State (20-9), with the only other RMAC team in the men’s field, conference champion Black Hills State (22-7) earning the No. 3 seed and facing No. 6 Dallas Baptist (17-11).
The CMU men are in the regionals for the third straight season. They’ve faced two of the Lone Star teams in the regional, losing to West Texas A&M 72-63 and to Dallas Baptist 63-56 in the first two weeks of the season.
In the second game of the women’s season, CMU upended the West Texas A&M on its home court, 46-43, in the Conference Crossover, the first time the Mavericks have beaten the Buffs in six meetings.
Texas Woman’s University (19-8) plays Metro State (22-8) in the 4-5 matchup, with second-seeded Texas A&M-Commerce (26-4) facing No. 7 Colorado Mines (25-5). Lubbock Christian (26-6), which has won the past two national titles, is seeded third and plays No. 6 CSU-Pueblo (23-8).
West Texas A&M, which entered the weekend No. 5 in the women’s regional poll, shot to the top with its 67-66 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce, which was ranked No. 1.
Two Mavericks made their respective RMAC all-tournament teams, Blaise Threatt on the men’s side and Dani Turner on the women’s side.
The Mavericks also swept the Summit Awards, which go to the player in the final four with the top GPA. Levi Dombro (4.0, exercise science) won the men’s award and Kelsey Siemons (4.0, biology) the women’s top academic award.
Baseball
Down 8-6 with three innings left, Colorado Mesa’s bats came to life at Bergman Field.
The Mavericks erupted for six runs in the seventh inning, sending 10 men to the plate, and eight more in the eighth to wrap up a four-game RMAC sweep of Adams State with a 20-8 victory.
Haydn McGeary led off the seventh inning with a home run to left, and with the bases loaded, Robert Sharrar delivered an RBI single to left. Spencer Bramwell’s fly ball to left was dropped, allowing one more run to score, and Johnny Carr grounded out to get another run home.
Matthew Turner made it 12-8 on a two-run single to center.
Sharrar hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, his first career home run, to blow the game wide open, and Bramwell followed with a double. Carr reached on an error, with Bramwell taking third and scoring on Turner’s sacrifice fly. Caleb Farmer followed with an RBI double for an 18-8 lead.
Stevenson Reynolds, pinch-hitting for McGeary, hit his first career home run, a two-run shot to left.
McGeary hit a pair of home runs, leading off the fifth with a shot to right-center, and Turner hit his third of the season with one out in the sixth.
Bramwell hit his second home run of the season in the second inning, a two-run shot to right-center.
The No. 2 Mavericks (13-3. 4-0 RMAC) had 20 hits, half of which were for extra bases as they won their sixth straight game. Turner went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs and Sharrar went 2 for 3 with five RBI.
Isaac Hayen earned his first victory, throwing 3⅓ shutout innings of relief. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two.
Women’s Lacrosse
Regan Wentz scored four goals and Ashton Whittle and Taylor Jakeman scored three each in the Mavericks’ second lopsided victory in as many games, 15-4 over Fort Lewis at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Tied 2-2 with 8:40 left in the first quarter, the Mavericks (2-0, 2-0) outscored Fort Lewis (1-1, 1-1 RMAC) 5-1 over the rest of the first quarter and the entire second to go up 7-3 at the half.
Mesa’s defense allowed only one goal in the second half, with Wentz scoring back-to-back goals in the fourth quarter to put the Mavericks up 12-4.
The Mavericks put 24 of 34 shots on goal, and allowed the Skyhawks 11 total shots, only one in the fourth quarter, and never more than four in any quarter. Shannon Murphy made four saves to earn the victory in goal.