Both Colorado Mesa basketball teams are listed as “under consideration” for berths in the NCAA Division II West Regional tournaments.
Because of the disparity in the number of games played this season, the NCAA is listing eight teams under consideration for one of the six spots in each regional tournament the first two weeks of the poll. The final poll will rank the teams.
Three men’s teams from the RMAC, CMU, Colorado Mines and Metro State, are under consideration, and five women’s teams, CMU, Mines, Western Colorado, Black Hills State and Westminster, are listed.
The RMAC was moved to the West Region this year on a one-year basis to balance the regions after teams opted out. The RMAC Tournament champion will receive an automatic berth in the regional.
The men’s regional tournament is March 13-16 at Lockridge Arena in Golden, with the women’s regional March 12-15 at Brownson Arena. The NCAA awarded predetermined sites this year — host schools are not guaranteed a berth in the regional.