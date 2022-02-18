Every coach tells his or her team roughly the same thing, no matter the sport.
Keep grinding. Improve every day. We want to peak toward the end of the season and into the playoffs.
For the Colorado Mesa basketball teams, the grinding and improvement has both peaking at just the right time.
Four games remain in the regular season, starting with the Mavericks hosting Regis tonight and Colorado School of Mines on Saturday at Brownson Arena. The first set of NCAA South Central Regional rankings were released this week, with the CMU men No. 7 and the women No. 5, both in the hunt for playoff berths.
First, though, is the grind.
“They’re huge games and the interesting thing about it is, the top seven teams in our league are all about the same and it just really depends on matchups on that given night,” CMU men’s coach Mike DeGeorge said. “My personal feeling is we’re the best team of that group and if we just go out and execute and play the right way, the results will take care of themselves.”
The conference standings and tournament seeding will be determined by the Ratings Percentage Index because of an uneven number of conference games played. DeGeorge’s math tells him if the Mavericks (13-5, .722), who are second in the standings behind Black Hills State (14-4, .778) win out, their RPI will put them at No. 1.
The CMU women (14-4, .778) are tied for third with Black Hills State, trailing Mines (.16-2, .889) and CSU-Pueblo (15-4, .789).
“It seems like every game we tell the girls, ‘Hey, this is the biggest game of the year,’ ’’ coach Taylor Wagner said. “It’s the same thing Friday with Regis, they’re still fighting to get in and it’s a big game for us. They always play us well, so we’ve got to be focused with them because any loss can hurt us, especially how those top five, six teams are really close.”
Saturday is also senior night, with this year’s group taking advantage of the NCAA’s bonus year because of the shortened season in 2021. Georgie Dancer and Jared Small came back for their fifth seasons for the men’s team, and the women opened the season with an all-graduate student lineup.
Opting for a fifth year was an easy decision for those who returned.
“I wanted to perform in the NCAA tournament. That’s every college player’s dream, every college coach’s dream, was to actually make some noise in that tournament,” Small said. “Not even getting to play in our first year, and then last year with a weird approach and not showing up how we should have, after that, there was no question that we were gonna come back and at least try it again.”
The women are on a seven-game winning streak, including four games in a seven-day stretch last week. Dani Turner, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career this season, said after missing half of last season with a foot injury, grabbed a second chance to have a true senior season.
“Getting an extra year, it’s definitely been a blessing. Had we not gotten it, my season would have ended with an injury and that’s never a good way to end, so I’m just glad we got an extra year,” she said. “I’m excited for senior night, it’s kind of bittersweet, just the last games being played here in the regular season, but I know we’ll come out and kick some butt and get some RMAC (home) games.”
Mariah Martin transferred in for grad school from Westminster, immediately becoming a floor leader at point guard — and she leads CMU in scoring at 19.8 points a game, just ahead of Turner’s 18.4, making them one of the top-scoring backcourts in the nation.
Two more grad students, forward Kelsey Siemons and guard Sophie Anderson, have been mainstays their entire careers, and Savannah Domgaard opened the season in the starting five, but a midseason injury has her coming off the bench.
“We’re realizing how good we actually are,” Martin said. “When we’re all playing as a team, we’re pretty hard to stop.”