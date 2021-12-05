Colorado Mesa’s RMAC men’s basketball opener Saturday afternoon went from a 19-point lead with 9:16 remaining to nail-biting time in the final two minutes.
“Life on the road,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “It’s just different this year. It’s different with fans and you’re impacted by it on all fronts. Tonight we didn’t start off or finish well, but we were OK in the middle.”
The Mavericks’ 52-33 lead frittered away to only six, 61-55, with 1:33 to play when Nic Zeil made a pair of free throws.
Isaac Jessup, though, responded with a clutch 3-pointer 14 seconds later, and after Trevor Baskin missed a breakaway dunk after a steal, he hit a layup with 44 seconds remaining to seal the Mavericks’ 68-63 victory over Colorado Christian.
CMU (7-3, 1-0 RMAC) didn’t take its first lead until Reece Johnson hit a free throw with 2:19 to play in the first half, putting the Mavs up 25-24. Neither team scored until Johnson made two free throws with 39 seconds remaining in the half, but CMU led the rest of the way.
The Mavs couldn’t shake the Cougars (3-4, 0-1), despite going on a 15-4 run over a five-minute span in the second half to take that 19-point lead. The Cougars hit five 3-pointers in the second half and cut the lead to 10 with 4:30 remaining.
“We got up 18 or 19 and after that I thought we were sound defensively but we didn’t rebound the basketball,” DeGeorge said. “We didn’t box out and they’re in desperation mode (and scrambled for offensive rebounds). Offensively we really slowed down the pace and then guys were trying to drive one-on-one early in the clock and that’s not a recipe for success.”
Johnson led CMU with 14 points — 12 at the free-throw line — Jessup, Christopher Speller and Jared Small had nine each in a balanced effort — all nine Mavericks scored. The Cougars got all of their scoring from their five starters, with Ross Williams scoring 20, A Stafford 18 and DJ McDonald 13.
“So many things are disruptive on the road, you have to weather that, and fortunately we had a big enough lead,” DeGeorge said. “A win on the road in the RMAC is always to be cherished.”
Women’s Basketball
Finally, Colorado Mesa faced a team that played man-to-man defense.
For a few possessions, that is.
“We saw zone probably three-quarters of the game,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said after the Mavericks outlasted Colorado Christian 57-46 in the RMAC opener for both teams. “It’s different for the girls, different for our fans to watch how we score. It’s just different and it’s how it’s going to be.”
In the third quarter, the Cougars (3-4, 0-1 RMAC) came out of their zone, and the Mavericks responded with a quick flurry and pushed the lead to 21 points, 48-27, before CCU went back to its zone.
“I’m glad they went to man, we got some back-doors and some easy buckets,” Wagner said. “The girls got tired and the mid-range jumpers that we were making in the first half weren’t going in the second half, but we got a few layups off them.”
The majority of the Mavs’ points came from three players, with Dani Turner scoring 20 points, Mariah Martin 16 and Sophie Anderson 11, who also led the Mavs (6-0, 1-0) with seven rebounds.
“We’ve got to have a little more balance and be ready to take your shot depending on how teams play us,” Wagner said. “It’s going to be different every night and we have to adjust to it.”
Indoor Track & Field
Colorado Mesa won five events and had seven provisional qualifying marks for the NCAA Division II indoor championships in the first meet of the season, the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic in Maryville, Missouri.
Elijah Williams won the men’s 200 meters in 21.48 seconds, breaking the CMU program record and the meet record, and also was second in the 60-meter dash in 6.77 seconds, breaking his own school record and provisionally qualifying for nationals in both. Sterling Brassfield was third in the 60 with a provisional time of 6.86 seconds.
There are no automatic qualifying standards this year in indoor track, with provisional marks qualifying based on an NCAA formula.
Justin Thompson won the men’s long jump (7.4 meters), a provisional mark, and Gunner Rigsby’s winning triple jump of 14.71 meters was also a qualifying mark. Hayden Riley was second in the shot put with a qualifying effort of 16.46 meters, breaking his own school record.
Chian DeLoach won the women’s triple jump (11.30 meters), Shaya Chenoweth was second in the 60 (7.76) and long jump (5.54 meters), Sierra Arceneaux second in the 200 (25.21) and Sophia Lindaur second in the high jump (1.60 meters) and Josie Coffey third (1.60).
Both the men’s and women’s 4x400 relay teams placed second, with the women’s a provisional mark (3:52.33) and the men’s a school record (3:19.59).