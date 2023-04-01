Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann continued their successful season as the No. 1 duo for the Colorado Mesa beach volleyball team with a 26-24, 21-19 victory Friday, leading the Mavericks to a 4-1 victory over Missouri State at Bear Down Beach in Tucson, Arizona.

The Mavericks then defeated Texas-El Paso 4-1 for their sixth straight victory, tying a program record.