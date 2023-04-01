Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann continued their successful season as the No. 1 duo for the Colorado Mesa beach volleyball team with a 26-24, 21-19 victory Friday, leading the Mavericks to a 4-1 victory over Missouri State at Bear Down Beach in Tucson, Arizona.
The Mavericks then defeated Texas-El Paso 4-1 for their sixth straight victory, tying a program record.
The win over Missouri State was Schmidt’s program-record 40th victory and Lachemann’s 38th, which is second all-time.
Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson won in straight sets at No. 2, with Jada Hall and Gracyn Spresser winning a three-setter at No. 3. Tye Wedhorn and Sabrina VanDeList also won in straight sets at No. 4.
Against UTEP, the Mavericks won in straight sets in every match except No. 1. It was Mesa’s fourth victory of the season against Division I opponents.
Men’s Golf
Pablo Diaz del Castillo is tied for 11th place and the Mavericks are tied for third place as a team after the opening two rounds of the Hot Dirt Desert Shootout at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona.
Diaz del Castillo shot rounds of 74 and 69 for a 143 heading into today’s final round. The Mavericks have a team score of 583, trailing CU-Colorado Springs, which is at 566, led by leader James Perry’s two-round 134. Midwestern State is second at 570.
Peter Grossenbacher and Cole Beyer are tied for 18th for CMU at 146, with Yael Chahin tied for 28th at 148 and Chris Tarmet 80th at 164.
Tennis
High winds in Denver forced the Mavericks’ dual against Metro State to be postponed until 10 this morning. After playing the Roadrunners, CMU will head south to play Colorado College this afternoon.