Colorado Mesa baseball head coach Chris Hanks was elected the chair of the American Baseball Coaches Association NCAA Division II during the association’s convention last weekend.
Hanks was nominated and was elected in a vote at the convention. The NCAA Division II Chair serves as the voice of Division II coaches at the ABCA executive committee meetings and carries a three-year term with an option to be re-elected an additional three years.
Hanks also serves as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference representative on the NCAA Division II Coaches Connection monthly calls. Hanks is entering his 26th season at the helm of the Mavericks and has amassed a career record of 983-384.
College Wrestling
CMU's Collin's earns RMAC honor
After going 4-0 with a pair of wins over nationally-ranked opponents at last week's National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals, Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore Dawson Collins was selected the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Wrestler of the week Tuesday.
Collins, a returning all-American at 125 pounds, defeated two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion and four-time All-American Cole Laya of West Liberty in the Mavs' first dual last weekend and claimed another sudden victory win over fifth-ranked and returning national qualifier Jaxson Rohman of Augustana.
In between, Collins pinned Fort Hays State's Kevin Honas and claimed a 4-0 win over Ashland's Tyler Masters. Tuesday's RMAC wrestler of the week honor is the second in Collins' career.