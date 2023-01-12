College Athletics
Mark Ryan selected as new strength and conditioning coach for Mesa
Colorado Mesa University announced the hiring of Mark Ryan as the head strength and conditioning coach on Tuesday. Ryan has served the past nine years as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the institution.
“This is a tremendous opportunity, one which I am extremely grateful for,” Ryan said. “I’d like to thank President Marshall and the members of the search committee, Chris Hanks, Dr. Hawkins, Dr. Irion and Mr. Fossett. I’d also like to share my appreciation with my fellow Maverick strength and conditioning colleagues, past and present, for their support and mentorship.”
During his time at Colorado Mesa, he has worked with nearly every program in the department and has developed several All-RMAC honorees, RMAC championship-winning teams and athletes and NCAA All-Americans. He has coached six individual sport national champions — including four track and field athletes, one men’s wrestlers and one diver.
Prior to his time at Colorado Mesa, Ryan served as a strength and conditioning student assistant at Colorado State University and an intern strength and conditioning coach at Drake University. He later spent eight years as the elite trainer and director of fitness at Gold’s Gym/Mesa Fitness in Grand Junction.
College Swimming & Diving
CMU's Apodaca, Qunell sweep RMAC awards
The Colorado Mesa University women's swimming and diving team once again swept the RMAC weekly awards, the conference announced Wednesday.
Maverick sophomore Kyra Apodaca was once again selected as the RMAC Women's diver of the week, her fourth such honor of the season and the fifth of her career. Maverick freshman Ada Qunell was picked as the RMAC swimmer of the week for the first time in her career.
The honors come after the top-ranked Mavericks' dual doubleheader at Division I and Pac-12 Conference foe Utah last weekend.
Apodaca led the Maverick divers in both events during the weekend, setting a season and career-best 6-dive score of 248.75 points to place third on the 3-meter board. She also finished fourth as the top Maverick on the 1-meter board with a score of 234.45 points.
Qunell turned in a pair of runner-up and three other third-place finishes to help lead the Mavericks in the weekend doubleheader. She finished second in the 200-yard freestyle, third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 butterfly. The freshman was also a member of the 400 freestyle relay team that finished second and the 400 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that were third.
