College Baseball
Mavericks' Boyd, Rohm win RMAC weekly honors
College Baseball
Mavericks' Boyd, Rohm win RMAC weekly honors
Colorado Mesa's Julian Boyd and Blake Rohm were selected Tuesday as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's player and pitcher of the week, respectively.
Boyd's monster week at the plate in the four-game series against Adams State punctuated a great season for the Maverick senior, who now has 10 home runs, 20 doubles and 38 stolen bases to become the first Mav to put together a 10/20/30 season in program history.
Boyd reached the milestone this weekend after batting .600 (9 for 15) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five stolen bases. For the season, Boyd is slashing .432/.527/.775 with 55 RBI and 72 runs scored.
The pitcher of the week award completes the comeback for Rohm, who didn't pitch from May 2022 until April 15 of this season because of an injury. The redshirt senior sparkled against the Grizzlies, pitching five innings and striking out six. He scattered six hits, all singles, and allowed only one unearned run to earn his first win of the season. In his 11 innings of work this year, Rohm has pitched to a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts against three walks.
College Tennis
Four CMU women's tennis players, two men make All-District teams
The Colorado Mesa University women's tennis team had four selections to the College Sports Communicators NCAA Division II Academic All-District Team: Julianna Campos, Makenna Livingston, Macy Richards and Halle Romero.
The Maverick men also had two selections in Jorge Abreu and Jandre Van Wyk.
All of the Mavs' CSC Academic All-District teams are now on the national ballot for Academic All-America honors, scheduled for release on June 1.
In order to currently qualify for selection, student-athletes must have a 3.50 or higher cumulative GPA, be a starter or important reserve and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's competitions. Additionally, they must have been at the nominating institution for one full calendar year.
Campos has a 3.953 GPA and is majoring in business administration. Livingston sports a 3.681 GPA in mass communications and led the Mavericks on the court. Richards holds a 3.935 GPA and is majoring in nursing. Romero will be completing her degree in criminal justice this month and holds a 3.841 GPA.
Abreu has a 3.6 GPA in business administration and Van Wyk a 3.910 GPA in chemistry.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 06:06:05 AM
Sunset: 08:15:26 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:05:06 AM
Sunset: 08:16:22 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:04:08 AM
Sunset: 08:17:17 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03:12 AM
Sunset: 08:18:13 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:17 AM
Sunset: 08:19:08 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:01:24 AM
Sunset: 08:20:02 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:32 AM
Sunset: 08:20:56 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.