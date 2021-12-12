It’s a process.
Over the past several years, the Colorado Mesa cycling coaches have steadily built the roster from the early days of the club.
Competing for a spot on race days is fierce, race days are fierce competing not only against other teams, but their own teammates — and then knowing they need to pull together for the good of the team.
“They all get along. Normally you get those highly competitive athletes and sometimes they don’t get along, but they’re all friends and that’s the good thing about it,” said Patric Rostel, the Mavericks’ manager of operations, who, along with team director Brian Flaherty, has built the Mavericks into a national power.
CMU is three-fifths of the way to the overall national championship after winning the team omnium title in cyclocross, a test of not only cycling skills, but the ability to navigate a variety of surfaces and obstacles on the course. At times, riders have to dismount and carry their bikes.
With a runner-up finish in track racing — an impressive feat since there isn’t a cycling track anywhere around Grand Junction where the Mavs can train — and the national mountain biking title, CMU needs two more strong performances in 2022 to win another crown. The BMX nationals are in February in Phoenix, with the all-important road race nationals in May in Augusta, Georgia.
CMU is the defending varsity national champion after USA Cycling, the governing body for college cycling, awarded the 2020-21 overall championship based on the first three disciplines. The BMX and road races were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cycling is not an NCAA-sanctioned sport, so although it’s a club sport, CMU races in the varsity division, facing the top collegiate teams in the nation. There’s also a club division, where the majority of NCAA Division I schools, including the University of Colorado, compete.
Rostel, a former CMU racer, said the Mavs’ depth has been crucial to the team’s success.
“Adding Madigan (Munro) into the mix coming off winning the Pan Ams and then having Scotty (Funston, who also won a Pan Am U23 title two weeks ago) really helped,” Rostel said. “One of our freshmen, Cassidy Hickey, had some problems with a crash early on like Madigan, but she did well.
“We have a bunch of really good athletes for cross. And for the guys, Dax Mock, who was doing really well, got pneumonia and was out for nationals but Sindre (Brein, who is primarily a road and track racer) placing fifth and then stepping up in the team relay really helped us out.”
The women, led by Katie Clouse’s second consecutive national cyclocross title, led the omnium standings on Thursday, with the men second to give the Mavericks a 14-point lead over Fort Lewis heading into the team relay.
Funston, who finished second in the men’s race on Thursday, led off Friday’s team relay, with Brein second. The two women finished strong, with Munro and Clouse securing the victory.
“They’re turning times close to some of the guys,” Rostel said of the women. “That’s the crazy thing with Madi and Katie, they’re nearly as fast as some of the guys in the collegiate field. It’s kind of wild, but they’re just really, really talented.”
Several of the racers stayed in the Chicago area to race in the U23 championships today for their respective factory teams. Clouse, Munro and Funston leave for Europe next week, competing for Team USA and their factory teams.
They’ll return to campus in January to start training for the world championships for Team USA and the collegiate road race.
“Brian and I have been slowly working on this, it didn’t come overnight,” Rostel said. “It happened in steps and you look at the results, slowly but surely we were getting better and better in every discipline. It’s been hard work over the years.”