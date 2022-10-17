The third straight USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike national championship came by the slimmest of margins for Colorado Mesa.
The Mavericks used championships in both the men’s and women’s downhill races and second-place omnium points in the team relay Sunday to edge Fort Lewis by eight points in the final team standings.
Matt Sterling won the premier race, the men’s downhill at Purgatory Resort near Durango, less than three seconds ahead of the Skyhawks’ Ethan Wright, finishing in 3 hours, 47.48 minutes, with Wright finishing in 3:50.43. Dillon Turner was seventh in 4:00.00, Jack Spranger 11th (4:02.52) and Austin Beard 12th (4:04.87).
Jazlyn Smith won the women’s downhill in 4:41.64, just edging Kaia Jensen of Fort Lewis, who came in at 4:42.39. Sophie Allen was seventh (5:19.89), Tai-Lee Smith eighth (5:19.89) and Katie Clouse ninth (5:20.14).
Mesa earned 72 points in each downhill event and 72 more in the team relay — CMU won first- or second-place points in all nine disciplines, as did the Skyhawks.
Mesa earned the 80 points for first place in five races, Fort Lewis in four, for the final margin of victory. CMU had 688 total points, Fort Lewis 680.
Ruby Ryan placed fourth in the team relay and Ivan Sippy 16th to help secure the Mavericks’ title. The Skyhawks got a third-place finish from Michaela Thompson and a 15th-place effort by Carson Beard to cut into the Mavs’ lead.
The first two days of the championships, when CMU’s Torbjorn Roed and Madigan Munro won two individual national titles each, led the Mavericks to the title. Roed, in his final season of competition for CMU, won the men’s short-track and cross-country titles, with Munro winning the short-track and cross-country titles on the women’s side.
Beard finished second in the men’s individual omnium standings with 172 points, behind Cole Punchard of Brevard College, who scored 196 points. Spranger was fourth with 119 points and Carson Hampton seventh with 62.
Katie Clouse was second in the women’s omnium standings with 147 points, with Smith third with 138 and Sydney Nelson sixth with 111.
Men’s soccer
Despite taking 34 shots, the Mavericks couldn’t get their 10 shots on goal past Regis goalkeeper Greg L’Hommedieu in a 2-0 loss in Denver.
Colton Shafer attempted seven shots, three on goal, with three others taking four shots for Colorado Mesa (8-6-1, 3-4-1 RMAC). The Rangers (6-8-2, 3-3-2) were a man down the final 27 minutes after Kyle Bergmeier was issued a red card, and the Mavericks desperately tried to take advantage by taking 21 shots but were repeatedly turned away.
Diego Chavez made four saves, but gave up a goal in the 35th minute and another in the first four minutes of the second half. The loss dropped CMU to eighth place in the conference with two games remaining, starting with Friday night’s crucial home game against conference-leading Colorado School of Mines.
The top six teams qualify for the RMAC tournament later this month, with the top two seeds earning first-round byes.
Women’s soccer
Held to a season-low five shots, the Mavericks lost 1-0 to Metro State. Only two shots were on goal, both saved by Kayla Caballero in the defensive game. The Roadrunners (9-2-4, 5-1-3 RMAC) took 11 shots, five on goal. Chloe Dody made four saves, but Jaimy Sawaged slipped a shot past Dody in the 59th minute for the only goal of the game.
No CMU player took more than one shot, and the Roadrunners’ defense didn’t allow Lila Dere, the RMACs leading scorer, to get off a shot. The Mavericks (7-7-1, 5-4-0) are in sixth place in the conference entering the home stretch. CMU hosts Adams State and New Mexico Highlands this weekend.
and wrap up the regular season Oct. 26 by hosting Westminster.