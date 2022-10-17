101422 Womens MTB Championships22.jpg

Madigan Munro of Colorado Mesa won the women's cross-country championship on Friday, helping the Mavericks win the team omnium for the third straight year.

 Jerry McBride/Durango Herald

The third straight USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike national championship came by the slimmest of margins for Colorado Mesa.

The Mavericks used championships in both the men’s and women’s downhill races and second-place omnium points in the team relay Sunday to edge Fort Lewis by eight points in the final team standings.